Baylor football extends 2027 offer to Roman Igwebuike, a rising star from Chicago.
The Baylor Bears are continuing to extend offers to top talent across the nation. Baylor just recently offered Class of 2027 standout linebacker Roman Igwebuike (Mount Carmel, Chicago, IL). Igwebuike is already being heavily recruited by several powerhouse programs. The Chicago, Illinois prospect has over 35 offers from notable schools like Oregon, Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, and Ole Miss.
As a sophomore, Igwebuike helped lead Mount Carmel to a 7A State Championship in Illinois and managed to rack up 90 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 pass breakup. With over 30 offers already as a sophomore, it's clear that Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda is going after high-motor and high-IQ players to build a promising future for his defense in Waco.
Roman has the physicality, sideline-to-sideline speed and leadership for an underclassman on a championship team shows a lot of maturity and it's something that could be a perfect fit in Baylor's front seven. With this offer, Baylor has shown that they are willing to compete with the top powerhouse programs in the country in this NIL area, with a head start on trying to land some top talent in the class of 2027.
