Baylor offers one of the best 2026 LB in central Texas

The Baylor Bears have needs at the linebacker position going into the 2026 season and offered a scholarship to one of the best linebackers in central Texas. The Bears signed 12 players in the early signing period, but have lost a ton of defenders to the transfer portal, including starting linebacker Keaton Thomas. So, Dave Aranda and company need quality bodies that can play the position.

Look no further than Jahiem Porter. At 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Porter was an unholy terror for opposing offenses as he helped lead the Cedar Park (TX.) Timberwolves to an 8-4 record in 2025.

Porter recorded an extraordinary 103 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two sacks and six pass breakups on his way to district 8-5A MVP honors.

In addition, Porter participates in track and field for the Timberwolves in the shot put event. He recorded a personal best of 50 feet in that event. Porter has good speed for his size, clocking in at 4.58 in the 40-yard dash.

In the classroom, Porter is outstanding as well and maintains a 3.4 GPA.

If Aranda can get Porter’s signature on a national letter of intent next month on signing day, Porter would join linebacker Jamarion Phillips from Texas 5A-Div. II state champion South Oak Cliff. So, there is a bright spot on the horizon for the Bears’ football future.

Thomas transferring out of the program was a shock to the system of both Aranda and the fans. In this era of the transfer portal and NIL (name, image and likeness), retaining your key starters and contributors is more important now than ever before. Apparently, Baylor could not match what Ole Miss was offering, so Thomas moved on to Oxford to play new coach Pete Golding.

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) intercepts a pass intended for Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

So, if roster retention is unattainable, then player development is next on the list of priorities. Actually, it should be 1A. In 2026, Aranda may have to rely more on younger players just to build out his roster, so the development of Porter as a young but talented linebacker is crucial not only for 2026 but beyond.

