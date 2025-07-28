Baylor football battling Ohio State, Michigan for elite 2027 safety
Baylor is in the recruiting mix for 2027 four-star, 6-3, 200-pound safety Eli Johnson from Cibolo, Texas. Johnson holds 23 D1 offers that include Florida State, Ohio State, Oregon, and Michigan, to name a few. Baylor offered Johnson in 2024 before his sophomore year. Eli also has a twin brother, Trey Johnson, who also holds an offer from Baylor.
Johnson, who is being recruited by literally everybody in the country, is starting to catch some recruiting buzz towards the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes as he’s on the verge of visiting Columbus for a third time. Ohio State offered June 5th and things seem to be going in the Buckeyes' favor but it’s still very early in Johnson’s recruitment, so Baylor has time to push hard to keep the in-state prospect.
Baylor is pushing for top talent in-state and across the nation. His speed, versatility would be a huge addition for the Baylor Bears for the future. Baylor would need to compete with the powerhouse programs across the nation to make this a crucial recruitment.
