Baylor Football Predicted to Land 4-Star 2027 QB

It appears Baylor is on the verge of making another splash in the 2027 class. According to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman, the Bears are now favored to land four-star signal caller Luke Babin.

Looking at Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine, with two predictions in favor of Baylor landing Babin, the Bears now have a 96.6% chance of landing the talented gunslinger.

Babin recently de-committed from Vanderbilt, and the Woodville (TX) prospect re-opened his recruitment. Both Houston and Oklahoma State emerged as favorites, but Baylor appears to be the team that is trending to land him.

Per the Composite, Babin is ranked as the No. 399 player in the 2027 class and the No. 25 quarterback. He is also the No. 54 player from the state of Texas.

Babin committed to Vanderbilt back on Sept. 24, and just de-committed on Feb. 18.

A recent successful trip to Waco

Babin recently took a visit to Baylor and by all accounts, it was a success. He was able to see new quarterback, DJ Lagway, in action and had the chance to see the coaching staff. Babin has a strong relationship with assistant quarterbacks coach Rhett Holcomb.

Once Babin de-committed from Vanderbilt, Holcomb immediately contacted Babin and re-engaged with his recruitment.

“Baylor has really been trying. They’ve really come back for me,” Babin said. “Coach Rhett (Holcomb) has been texting me and sent me a letter about why he wanted to be back in the mix. Those are some of the original guys that offered me in the beginning and great places to land, great places to be. I love those coaches and have a great relationship with them.”

Would be a big addition to the 2027 class

Despite only having four commitments at the moment, Baylor has the No. 31 recruiting class, per 247Sports. If the Bears could land their future quarterback, that would likely give them a chance to jump into the top 25 in the recruiting rankings.

The Bears have a pair of four-star prospects leading the way. Athlete Karece Hoyt — who Baylor has to fend off from other programs — is ranked as the No. 329 player in the country. Then there is cornerback Davontrae Kirkland, who is ranked No. 472 in the nation.

Baylor also holds commitments from defensive lineman Jalen Price, who is ranked No. 885, as well as linebacker Bryson Brown, who is ranked No. 885.