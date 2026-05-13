Baylor and Auburn Land a Prime ABC Window for Season Opener in Atlanta

The summer is just starting, but thoughts of fall likely entered the minds of fans on Tuesday when news broke that Baylor and Auburn landed a prime slot for the Aflac Kickoff Game on Labor Day Weekend. It's going to be one of the most anticipated non-conference games of the season with two programs on the rise looking to win their opening game.

How to watch

When: Saturday, Sept. 5

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ABC

Baylor will look to avenge last year's loss

In the series history between the two teams, Baylor is deadlocked with Auburn, 2-2-1. But the Bears are hopeful they can avenge the loss suffered last season.

The Tigers came to McLane Stadium to kickoff the season in 2025, and Auburn left Waco with a resounding 38-24 win. Baylor's defense didn't have answers for Jackson Arnold, who ran for a whopping 137 yards and two scores on the ground.

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson was excellent, throwing for 419 yards and three scores, but the Bears' defense couldn't make enough stops when they needed to. Looking toward the 2026 season, both teams will look a lot different with Auburn having a new coaching staff, and Baylor having 32 incoming transfers.

Former Florida QB DJ Lagway will lead the way this season, and we will learn a lot about Lagway and the Bears in the season opener. Not having to go to Auburn helps Baylor, and playing in a neutral-site game can only help the Bears. Auburn is clearly closer to Georgia, but Dave Aranda would much rather have his team play in Atlanta compared to Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Baylor will see an old friend

When the two teams step on the field on Sept. 5, Baylor will see an old friend. Two-year starter Bryson Washington opted to leave Baylor and once he entered the transfer portal, he landed with the Tigers.

Washington's first game for Auburn will come against his former team, and while Washington might have some knowledge of the Bears — it's going to be much different. It's Joe Klanderman leading the show now, and Baylor will trot out a new-look defense, one that Washington hasn't seen.

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Auburn might've been hopeful Washington could help the Tigers prep for their season-opener, but that's not going to happen.

And in Washington's place, Baylor returns rising sophomores Michael Turner and Caden Knighten, along with Dawson Pendergrass, who is expected to start this season.