UCLA, Texas A&M, Texas Tech Trying to Flip Baylor's Top 2027 Commit

Baylor had one of the top classes in the 2026 recruiting cycle — until it didn't. The Bears already suffered some big losses from last cycle after four-stars Jamarion Carlton, Jordan Clay, and Jamarion Vincent all de-committed late in the process following Baylor's poor play on the field.

But Dave Aranda was retained and the Bears have some steam heading into the 2026 season after adding five-star QB DJ Lagway from Florida. Baylor also has a top-25 class with four commitments in the 2027 cycle, but the Bears are hoping they don't have to experience any deja vu.

Baylor's '27 class is headlined by four-star athlete Karece Hoyt and four-star defensive back Davontrae Kirkland.

Hoyt is a Composite No. 329 player in the nation and he projects as a wide receiver at the next level. But the Bears are going to have to do everything to keep him in the class.

Teams are pushing to get Hoyt to flip

According to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, Hoyt is hearing from UCLA, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Arkansas, among others. Hoyt has official visits scheduled for UCLA (May 29), Arkansas (June 5), and Baylor (June 19). But both the Aggies and Red Raiders are pushing, too.

Hoyt noted that UCLA, under new head coach Bob Chesney is trying to change the culture and they are making the Frisco (TX) product feel like a priority. As far as the Red Raiders, Texas Tech was a proven winner last year, and coach Joey McGuire is working on the in-state prospect.

The Razorbacks play in the SEC and that tradition is unmatched, which makes Arkansas an intriguing option. But Hoyt respects Baylor's loyalty and that's something that isn't going unnoticed.

“It’s all about the loyalty they show to me,” Hoyt told Rivals. “I’ve always been on top of the board. I’ve always been No. 1 on the board, and it’s the loyalty they’ve shown me for sure. They’ve continued to talk to me, to show me love and keep communicating. It’s all about communication with me — in this recruiting process, it’s all about communication.”

Keeping Hoyt is a priority

The 6'1", 200-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 15 athlete in the country, per the Composite and he is somebody Baylor can build around. Hoyt has done it all at the high school level, which makes him an intriguing prospect for teams everywhere.

He surpassed 4,800 yards of offense in 2024, throwing, rushing, and receiving. The Bears could utilize Hoyt at either wide receiver or running back, but with his build and athleticism, using him as a wide out in Jake Spavital's offense would make so much sense.