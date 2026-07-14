Speedy DB Micah Fleming Spurns Offers From Georgia and Oregon, Commits to Baylor

It's not every day that Dave Aranda can say he beat some of college football's elite on the recruiting trail. But the long-tenured coach was able to say just that on Monday.

Three-star defensive back Micah Fleming committed to the Bears over offers from Indiana, Georgia, Oregon, and USC, among others.

Fleming took an official visit to Waco back on June 12, and he was one of Baylor's top remaining targets on its board. Fleming is from Alabaster (AL) Thompson and is ranked as a Composite three-star prospect.

According to 247Sports Composite, Fleming is ranked as the 906th-best player in the 2027 class. He is listed as the 91st-ranked cornerback and the 37th-best player from the state of Alabama. Fleming stands at 5'10", 175-pounds.

Proven production on the field

Despite not having a high ranking, his offer sheet and production on the field say otherwise. The Georgia Bulldogs made a late run at Fleming, sending him an offer back on May 5, and Fleming had taken a visit to Athens back in November of last season.

This past year, Fleming tallied 71 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and six pass breakups, while seeing just nine total passes thrown his way. It was pure dominance from Fleming at the high school level and the Bears are hoping to see that continue onto the collegiate level.

Scouting report

Not only is Fleming a good pass defender, but his speed is next level. Fleming has run a personal best 4.36 40-yard dash. With that type of speed, he can impact the game in a variety of ways. Fleming could play some special teams, and has the ability to track down long passes.

This past season, Fleming lined up at both corner and nickel, and could project at nickel in Baylor's defense. Fleming is able to use his speed in some good ways. He has super fast closing speed. Even if he lines up off the ball by 10 yards, he's able to make his way to the line of scrimmage to meet the ball carrier.

Micah Fleming 4.4 GPA

Reg Szn & Playoffs AL 7A Champs

Twitchy 4.38- 40

2027 DB 5'10 175Lbs

71TKL 44Solo 10TFL 6PBU

24TKL at line of scrimmage

Only 9 Pass att all Szn my way

2Blk FG 1FF



Great in Man

Nickel & All Zone Coverages. pic.twitter.com/3uHVG4zzbo — MICAH FLEMING (@Picksix_3) December 14, 2025

Fleming appears to be a sound tackler, and someone who isn't afraid to help in run support. According to his X post (formerly Twitter), Fleming recorded 24 tackles at the line of scrimmage this season. He is able to help the defense blow up bubble screens.

Fleming will have to adjust to the college game, however. There were a few times where he misjudged the ball and allowed a catch, but he was able to use his speed to catch up to the ball carrier. Playing in the Big 12, everyone is going to be fast, and it will take some adjustment.

It's easy to tell why Fleming has some big-time offers, and with his commitment, Baylor now has 12 commitments in the cycle.