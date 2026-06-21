Three Players Baylor Football Must Land in 2027 Recruiting Class

The Baylor Bears are wrapping up another official visit weekend in Waco. So far, the visits have gone well for Dave Aranda's program, and Baylor has been able to land three prospects following them.

With another weekend in the books, here are three players sources have indicated that they are after in the 2027 recruiting class.

Defensive tackle Finn Walker

The Conroe (TX) Oak Ridge prospect was in Waco this weekend for his official visit. Things are coming to a close for Walker and he wanted to see what Baylor had to offer. Walker is down to a Big 12 finale between the Bears, Oklahoma State, and Kansas State.

Walker is a 6'7", 260-pound defensive lineman. He is ranked as the No. 1031 prospect by the Rivals Industrial rankings, and Walker is also a top-60 defensive lineman, per Rivals.

Top-60 DL Finn Walker (@FinnWalker8808) is down to his final OV before making his commitment decision. #Baylor will host Walker this weekend and the Bears' staff has done a great job.



'They’ve really made me feel like Baylor could be a fit'



STORY: https://t.co/KgsOm3gsDh pic.twitter.com/wzObiD1JMP — Baylor Bears On SI (@BaylorBearsOnSI) June 15, 2026

Lining up mostly at defensive end in high school, Walkier tallied 55 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and four sacks in 2025. The Baylor Bears could certainly use more skill along their defensive line after one of the worst seasons in 2025.

Cornerback Jaden Bibbs

Jaden Bibbs was recently on campus and Baylor is going to find out fairly quickly if it did enough to impress the Coppell (TX) prospect. Bibbs is set to make his commitment on Tuesday evening between the Bears, Utah, and Houston.

Bibbs is a 5'11", 175-pound cornerback, who is ranked as a three-star. Rivals Industrial has Bibbs ranked as the No. 524 player in the 2027 class, along with being the 57th-best corner in the nation.

Utah currently leads on the Recruiting Prediction Machine, but Baylor has made it obvious how much it wants Bibbs in this class, and the Bears' commitments are pushing for Bibbs.

In 2025, Bibbs tallied 43 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery in 12 games. Baylor currently has nine commitments in the class, with two prospects committed in the secondary.

Cornerback Micah Fleming

The third player Baylor needs to add to this class, and one the Bears are really after, is Alabaster (AL) Thompson cornerback Micah Fleming.

Fleming was also recently in Waco to check out Baylor and Fleming has a similar build to Bibbs. He stands at 5'10", 175-pounds and is ranked as a three-star prospect. Rivals Industrial has Fleming as the No. 1116 player in the 2027 class.

Man what an amazing time at @BUFootball this was official Visit #2 and it was mind blowing. Words cannot describe how much of a great visit it was. pic.twitter.com/vHpwTAAnzm — MICAH FLEMING (@Picksix_3) June 15, 2026

Despite for having a lower ranking, Fleming has some really nice offers on his sheet. Home state Georgia has offered, along with Stanford, Indiana, and BYU.

Fleming is very fast, running a 4.38 40-yard dash. In 2025, he tallied 137 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 12 pass breakups. His ranking could certainly continue to rise, and Baylor wants to make sure he feels the love.