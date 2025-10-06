Top 2026 running back TJ Hodges snubs Baylor Bears, picks Missouri Tigers
Baylor’s pursuit of one of the nation’s top uncommitted recruits came up short Saturday evening.
Four-star running back TJ Hodges, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound standout from Bryant (Ark.) High School, announced his commitment to the Missouri Tigers, choosing them over Baylor, Arkansas, and Louisville.
The decision ends one of the more competitive recruitments in the 2026 cycle and delivers a recruiting setback for a Baylor staff that had prioritized him throughout the summer.
Before his commitment, Hodges—also known as Terry Hodges Jr.—was the highest-rated uncommitted running back in the Class of 2026.
Ranked as the No. 18 running back nationally and No. 3 overall prospect in Arkansas, he anchored a Bryant team that currently sits 5–0, ranked No. 1 in Arkansas and No. 62 nationally.
Through five games this season, Hodges has totaled 722 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 48 carries, along with 256 receiving yards and three more scores on 12 catches, averaging an incredible 15.0 yards per rush and 21.3 yards per reception.
Hodges’ athletic profile made him one of the most explosive offensive weapons in the South.
A multi-sport athlete with an 11.0-second 100-meter time, he brings elite speed, burst, and versatility that Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz and running backs coach Curtis Luper successfully sold as a perfect fit in their system.
While he had never taken an official visit to Baylor, Hodges did officially visit Missouri on June 6 and Arkansas on June 13, and ultimately chose the Tigers after months of close communication with the staff.
For Baylor, missing on Hodges leaves a hole in what could have been a marquee backfield duo.
The Bears already hold a commitment from four-star running back Ryelan Morris of Honey Grove (Texas), a smaller, high-production speed back who ran for 1,754 yards and 32 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Hodges’ size and vertical athleticism would have provided the perfect complement to Morris, offering a true every-down option with game-breaking upside.
Baylor still has reason for optimism behind emerging star Bryson Washington, the sophomore currently leading the Big 12 with 556 rushing yards on 102 carries.
But Hodges’ commitment to Missouri serves as a reminder that while Baylor is winning some recruiting battles in Texas, it continues to face challenges sealing deals for out-of-state blue-chips—especially when SEC programs are involved.
For now, Baylor will pivot its attention toward another four-star target in Davian Groce of Frisco (Texas), whose skill set as a hybrid runner and receiver could fill the explosive gap left by Hodges.
Still, the loss of Hodges marks one that got away—and one Baylor’s staff won’t soon forget.