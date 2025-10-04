Mizzou Lands Commitment of 4-Star RB Terry Hodges
The Missouri Tigers are adding to their 2026 recruiting class, landing the pledge of four-star running back Terry Hodges from Bryant, Arkansas. Hodges chose the Tigers over Arkansas, Baylor, Louisville and Oklahoma State.
Hodges is the No. 328 player in the country, along with the No. 18 running back and No. 3 in his home state.
Outside of Arkansas and Missouri, Hodges held offers from Auburn, Florida State, Vanderbilt, Arkansas State, Minnesota and more.
Hodges has had a unique recruitment process, spanning quite a long time. The Tigers have long been involved with Hodges, but he's put off making a decision for quite a while. He officially visited Missouri on June 6 and followed that up with an official visit to Arkansas on June 13, with minimal information about his process coming out since.
The commitment of Hodges is the first one in over two months for the Tigers and it looks like they could start heating up. Since the start of the 2025-26 football season, one where they've found plenty of winning success, the Tigers have hosted multiple recruits.
Many of those guys were flip candidates, including Baylor defensive tackle Jae'Lin Battle and Iowa State defensive tackle Brysen Wessell, but others, like 4-star offensive tackle and UCLA decommit Johnnie Jones, have been on Missouri's priority list for a while.
The 2027 recruiting class is also starting to heat up, with names like four-star tight end Jack Brown and four-star quarterback Braylen Warren moving to the top of the priority list for Eli Drinkwitz and his staff.
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/2025)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/2025)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-8, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)
- EDGE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Magnolia, Mississippi (Committed 09/28/2025)
- LB JJ Bush. 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - Theodore, Alabama (Committed 10/03/2025)
- RB Terry Hodges, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Bryant, Arkansas (Committed 10/04/2025)