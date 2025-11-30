Baylor loses second top commitment in two days after a flip to Michigan
Baylor has now lost two of its top commitments in two days. On Saturday, edge rusher Jamarion Carlton flipped to Texas. And on Sunday, things continue to get worse for Dave Aranda and the Bears. Four-star cornerback Jamarion Vincent flipped to Michigan.
The Wolverines have been trending for a while to land the Waco prospect. Despite Carlton living down the road from McLane Stadium, Michigan was in his ear and the Wolverines were desperately looking to add a CB to their 2026 class.
Following Baylor's loss to Houston, the Bears are now trying to just maintain the rest of their class.
What Baylor is losing
The 6-foot-2 prospect is a rangy CB that Baylor could have built around. He has the size to come in right away and make plays -- especially for a defense that has struggled like Baylor's. Per the Composite, Vincent is the nation's No. 168 prospect in the country and the No. 20 CB.
With Signing Day approaching, coach Aranda still has time to find players to come into the class, but losing guys like Carlton and Vincent isn't an easy pill to swallow. Especially, when part of the reason Baylor retained Aranda was to salvage the class.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on him
Lean, sinewy athlete with explosive playmaking in pads and on the hardwood. Quite narrow, but compensates with excellent height and length. Produced encouraging testing numbers and track and field data in Spring 2025 to lend valuable context to athleticism. Plays fast and does not appear deficient in top-end speed on the gridiron. Junior campaign showed improved acceleration and long speed vs. sophomore season. Extensive in-season snaps at quarterback. Three-phaser with impressive production on both sides of the ball. Needs to add some mass to bolster tackling ability and man coverage potential against larger pass catchers. Still developing technically, but assembled a terrific live evaluation at the Under Armour Dallas event in Feb. 2025, showcasing functional athleticism and position-specific instincts. Projects to the high-major level as a potential impact player with long-term pro upside.
