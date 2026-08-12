Robert Griffin III got called in by Brandon Walker in the middle of his show on Monday. RGIII explained some of the advice he gave to Lagway and why Baylor is a good but pressure-filled fit for him.

Sink or swim

RGIII was pretty blunt when talking about Lagway's situation at Baylor, "The Baylor Bears are going to sink or swim based on how DJ Lagway plays," Griffin III said.

It's true; the team is in need of a turnaround season after going 5-7 last year. No one has more control over the season's outcome than DJ Lagway, who is coming off a disappointing season himself, leading the Florida Gators to only four wins in his 12 starts.

The 2026 Baylor football season hinges on Lagway's performance. and everyone knows it.

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) greets fans after beating Texas | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pressure makes diamonds

Griffin acknowledged all the pressures facing Lagway going into his first season with the Bears, pressures like his draft stock and Dave Aranda's job riding on the 2026 season.

But this only encouraged RGIII's endorcement of Baylor for Lagway.

"When I had my conversations with him and he was contemplating different places, Florida State, Kentucky, all these other places, my advice to him was, you want to go somewhere where it is on your back," Griffin III said.

This line of thinking is contrary to why some fans thought he was leaving Florida. Many thought he was going to Baylor to reap the benefits of a lower-pressure environment than an SEC team might have.

Offensive coordinator Jake Spavital has explained how Lagway is at his best when he is playing free and confident. Could the pressure make a diamond out of DJ Lagway?

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway takes questions from reporters | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The perfect fit

The Baylor alum also noted that the Jake Spavital offense will be a great fit for Lagway, who is in need of a different look from the underperforming spread option offense with Florida.

"Spavital is the perfect offense for DJ. It's what he ran in high school. They're going to throw the ball around. He might get 40–45 attempts per game," Griffin III said.

RGIII also noted that Lagway will be getting a crucial part of his game back by joining the Bears.

"One thing about DJ that disappeared at Florida was his ability to run, and I think they missed that, and I think he'll have that back this year. He's healthy—healthier than he's ever been," Griffin III said.

Lagway averaged only 1.9 yards rushing in the 2025 season. With his frame, he is certainly able to expand that part of his game in the coming season.

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) runs with the ball | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect