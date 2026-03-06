The NFL’s Five Most Intriguing Teams Heading Into Free Agency

Projected Contracts, Landing Spots for the NFL’s 50 Best Free Agents in 2026 | When Does 2026 NFL Free Agency Start? | NFL Free Agency Guide for All 32 Teams

The NFL offseason is already kicking into high gear this week with the Rams and Bills executing big trades and teams across the league restructuring contracts and releasing players. The action should only get more hectic next week when free agency begins.

Each team enters free agency with varying needs and room to spend. While some teams—such as the Dolphins and Eagles—are expected to have quieter free agencies, others are in position to capitalize and use their signings to parlay them into contention for a playoff berth or championship.

Here are five teams to watch during free agency and one question for them as they enter the new league year.

Chicago Bears: What’s their next move?

Will the Bears make a big swing for a star this offseason? | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bears spent the better part of Thursday clearing cap space by trading DJ Moore and deciding to release Tremaine Edmunds, leaving them with over $30 million in cap space heading into free agency.

After a run to the divisional round of the playoffs, the Bears have entered their window and now will look to improve their team. The Bears have been rumored as a potential trade partner for Maxx Crosby or could perhaps go in on the Tyler Linderbaum sweepstakes after Drew Dalman’s retirement. Regardless of the approach the Bears take, it feels a splashy move is right around the corner for Chicago.

Los Angeles Chargers: What will they do with all their money?

The Chargers must prioritize Justin Herbert’s protection this offseason. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

No team has more cap space than the Chargers, who have just shy of $100 million to spend heading into free agency. Though general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh inherited a team in a tough cap situation just two years ago, they quickly have flipped their financial state while becoming a playoff contender. Now, the Chargers have loads of money to spend as they look to secure a playoff win and claim the AFC West for the first time since 2009.

The Chargers of course have glaring needs along the interior offensive line, particularly after cutting Mekhi Becton and with Zion Johnson slated to hit free agency. Los Angeles addressed their need at center by signing Tyler Biadasz on Friday, but they could also afford to bring in some speed for Mike McDaniel’s offense or add pass rush help.

Minnesota Vikings: What will they do at quarterback?

Will J.J. McCarthy be the Vikings starter in 2026? | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

On the bright side, the Vikings are coming off a 9-8 season and bringing back defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Even after what seemed to be a disastrous season at the quarterback position, Minnesota still finished with a winning record and just narrowly missed out on the postseason. On the not-so-bright side, the Vikings have yet to solve their quarterback conundrum. There are certainly questions surrounding J.J. McCarthy, and the team plans to bring in a veteran quarterback to compete with him. Who will the Vikings sign? Will he win the job over McCarthy?

Along with this main question mark surrounding the team, the Vikings have to manage cap purgatory, a space (or lack thereof) that led to the release of Aaron Jones, Javon Hargrave and a willingness to trade one of their top players in Jonathan Greenard. The Vikings are a good team, but they have not done themselves many favors with their cap situation.

New York Giants: How will John Harbaugh set the tone?

How will the Giants approach free agency with John Harbaugh at head coach? | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants landed the crown jewel of the coaching carousel by hiring John Harbaugh. Now, it’s time to start building out a roster that will allow New York to contend.

The moves the Giants make will show a lot about the team’s focus with Harbaugh at the helm, and perhaps more about his and general manager Joe Schoen’s partnership. The Giants do have the most important positions filled with the quarterback, left tackle and edge rushers all solidified, so now they are in a spot to add. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Giants target a linebacker either in free agency or the draft, a position of need after releasing Bobby Okereke and one Harbaugh prioritized during his time in Baltimore.

Washington Commanders: Can they build their roster right this time?

The Commanders will look to build the right way around Jayden Daniels. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The first two seasons of the Adam Peters-Dan Quinn era have featured unexpected highs and lows for the Commanders. In 2024, they went on a surprise run to the NFC championship game behind Jayden Daniels’s exceptional rookie season. They then attempted to go all in with Daniels on his rookie deal by bringing in a number of older veterans to try and expedite their run at a championship. In the process, the Commanders seemingly skipped a true rebuild, and the strategy failed as injuries, a lack of youth and defensive woes got the better of Washington.

The good news for the Commanders is they still have a burgeoning superstar at quarterback in Daniels. The bad news? They have a lot of needs. Emphasis on a lot. The Commanders know their ceiling is limitless with Daniels under center, but that will also contend with the fact that Washington has to reconstruct its roster and adjust to a pair of new coordinators. Complicating matters is that Quinn’s seat could be warming up if the Commanders don’t produce better results in 2026. Will the Commanders be able to stay patient and build the right way? The pressure is piping hot, but fortunately, Washington ranks fourth in cap space with $83.31 million to spend.

