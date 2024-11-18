Boise State’s Tyson Degenhart named Mountain West Player of the Week
After leading the Boise State men’s basketball team to an 84-71 win over Clemson, Tyson Degenhart was named Mountain West Player of the Week.
It’s the first MWC Player of the Week honor for Degenhart, a senior forward from Spokane, Washington. Degenhart had 20 points and 11 rebounds against the Tigers after putting up 11 points, two rebounds and two assists earlier in the week against Corban.
“We learned a lot from that game last year,” Degenhart said of an 85-68 loss at Clemson last November. “It definitely helped us get it done.
“We did a great job on the glass. There were some stretches that weren’t great, but for the most part we did a great job. Beating that team on the glass by eight is a tremendous effort by our team.”
Degenhart played 39 minutes in the victory over Clemson, which reached the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight last year.
“We’re all really happy when Ashton (Jeanty) gets the ball and carries it 32 times. That’s kind of how I feel about Tyson,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said. “One time I subbed him out, planned on giving him a little rest, and then we got somebody with another foul. I didn’t even sub him in. He just walked and said ‘I’ve got you, coach.’ I’m not going to tell Tyson not to go back in.”
Added Degenhart: “This was definitely one where I had to bring it from the jump. This wasn’t a game where we could, as coach said, tip-toe into a street fight. It was going to be physical on the glass, physical the whole game. It wasn’t one of those games where we could just come out slow. We had to come out with a great mentality, and I think we did a great job of that.”
Degenhart is averaging 17.3 points, 6.3 and 1.8 assists as a senior. He helped lead Boise State to the NCAA Tournament last season and was voted MWC Preseason Player of the Year for 2024-25.
The 6-foot-8, 235-pound Degenhart has career averages of 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
Boise State (3-1) is off all week and will travel to the Caribbean this weekend for the Cayman Islands Classic. The Broncos open the tournament at 9 a.m. Mountain time Sunday against Hampton (1-3).
Boise State will play three games in the Cayman Islands before returning home for a Dec. 3 game against Utah Tech at ExtraMile Arena.
