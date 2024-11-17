What Leon Rice said after Boise State’s statement win over Clemson
The Boise State men’s basketball team secured a signature early-season win Sunday afternoon at ExtraMile Arena.
Falling behind 7-0 early, the Broncos regrouped against Clemson and pulled away in the second half for an 84-71 victory.
Tyson Degenhart led the way for the Broncos (3-1) with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Andrew Meadow added 18 points and nine rebounds.
Chase Hunter had 30 points, six assists and three steals for the Tigers (3-1), who made the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight last year. The Tigers were picked to finish fourth in the preseason ACC poll.
Here is what Boise State head coach Leon Rice said during his postgame radio interview.
On the slow start
“You’ve got to remember that … we’ve got eight guys that weren’t in our uniform last year. There’s an adjustment. And in a game like this, I try to leave a little tension early because everyone’s too juiced and they’re too excited to play. I think that was just a little of the nerves kicking in.
“And that team knows how to play on the road. They’re one of the older teams in the country when it comes to the number of games started (437 combined starts). So you weren’t going to have a team that came in here and saw this environment and went ‘yikes.’ They didn’t do that. So they came across, threw some punches, and we took some on the chin. It reminded me a little of our football game last night where if one more of those go down, you’re like ‘uh oh!’ But we weathered it, we got through it, we settled in, and then it was a heck of a battle.”
On Alvaro Cardenas’ steadying hand at point guard, shooting struggles
“There’s a reason why they had a lot of fouls called on them in the first half. They were up into us, and they were physical. I thought we weathered the storm, started going north and south. Al, he hasn’t played in a game like this with a crowd like this before. … So there’s an adjustment for him, too. Because he’s a terrific shooter. Knock on wood, but I don’t think you’ll see a 1 for 10 from him again.”
On the team’s depth
“O’Marr (Stanley) had some limited minutes because of foul trouble … and he comes in at the end of the game and makes a blocked shot, big play. That’s where the depth helps you. Emmanuel (Ugbo) gave us good minutes. Dylan (Anderson) gave us good minutes, especially in the second half. We’ve got more bodies to throw at you.
