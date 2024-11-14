Boise State men's basketball inks two class of 2025 guards
The Boise State men’s basketball program officially added a pair of high school guards for the recruiting class of 2025.
Noah Bendinger from Corner Canyon (Utah) and Nash Humpherys from Madison (Idaho) signed their letters of intent, Broncos head coach Leon Rice announced Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4 Bendinger is a combo guard who averaged 9.9 points as a junior with 45 made 3-pointers. Corner Canyon finished 19-8 overall a season ago and placed second at the Class 6A state tournament.
Bendinger had a strong summer with the Nike Elite Youth Champions League, averaging 25.5 points per game. He is one of the top outside shooters in Utah.
Bendinger’s other offers included Montana, Northern Kentucky and Southern Illinois.
“Noah is a gifted scoring combo guard who will make a significant impact on the Broncos for years to come,” Rice said in a statement. “He has a great feel for the game and is an elite shooter.”
Humpherys is a dynamic two-way guard who averaged 19.7 points, 4.6 assists and three steals as a junior en route to Class 5A all-state honors. Humpherys carried Rexburg, Idaho's Madison to a third-place finish at the 5A state tournament.
A 6-foot senior, Humpherys’ other offers included Eastern Washington, Fairleigh Dickinson and Idaho State. Humpherys will serve a Latter-day Saints mission before joining the Broncos.
“Nash is a consummate winner and competitor,” Rice said. “He shows up every day, which will be a tremendous addition to this program. He comes from a basketball family and is a coach’s son, so he has a great understanding of the game and point guard position.”
Humpherys’ dad, Shane, is the head coach at Madison.
The Broncos have had plenty of success recruiting border states Oregon, Utah and Washington in recent years.
Last November, Boise State inked a pair of Pacific Northwest guards: Julian Bowie of Pocatello (Idaho) and Pearson Carmichael of Summit (Oregon). Tyson Degenhart, the Preseason Mountain West Player of the Year, signed with the Broncos in 2020 out of Washington’s Mt. Spokane.
The Broncos (2-1) return to action Sunday with a home game against Clemson (3-0) of the ACC. Tipoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at ExtraMile Arena.
The 6-foot-8 Degenhart is averaging 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Four other Broncos are averaging double figures in scoring: Andrew Meadow (12.7 points, six rebounds, two steals), O’Mar Stanley (12 points, 7.7 rebounds, two blocks), Javan Buchanan (11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds) and Dylan Anderson (10.3 points, four rebounds).