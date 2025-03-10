NET Rankings update: Boise State among five Mountain West teams inside top 55
The Boise State men’s basketball team sits at No. 45 in the NCAA NET Rankings heading into the Mountain West Tournament.
In last Friday’s regular-season finale, the Broncos (22-9, 14-6) squandered a 10-point second-half lead in an 83-73 loss to Colorado State (22-9, 16-4). Boise State had won five straight games and nine of its last 10.
The loss dropped Boise State to the No. 5 seed for the MWC Tournament. The Broncos will face fourth-seeded San Diego State (21-8, 14-6) in a 3:30 p.m. Mountain time Thursday quarterfinal at Thomas & Mack Center.
Boise State and San Diego State are both on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
The Broncos, who hold a 2-6 record against the top four seeds at the MWC Tournament, are 2-5 against Quad 1 opponents. Marquee non-conference wins over Saint Mary’s (NET No. 19) and Clemson (No. 22) are keeping Boise State on the bubble.
Utah State (25-6, 15-5) is the top-ranked MWC team in the NET at No. 37, followed by No. 41 New Mexico (25-6, 17-3), Boise State, No. 51 San Diego State and No. 54 Colorado State.
All five teams received a first-round bye for the MWC Tournament, which runs Wednesday through Saturday in Las Vegas.
Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.
Utah State
NET Ranking: 37
Record: 25-6, 15-5 Q1: 2-3 Q2: 7-3 Q3: 5-0 Q4: 10-0
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 41
Record: 25-6, 17-3 Q1: 3-3 Q2: 8-1 Q3: 3-2 Q4: 10-0
Boise State
NET Ranking: 45
Record: 22-9, 14-6 Q1: 2-5 Q2: 4-2 Q3: 5-1 Q4: 10-1
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 51
Record: 21-8, 14-6 Q1: 3-5 Q2: 5-2 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 8-0
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 54
Record: 22-9, 16-4 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 6-2 Q3: 4-2 Q4: 11-0
Nevada
NET Ranking: 78
Record: 16-15, 8-12 Q1: 1-6 Q2: 2-6 Q3: 4-3 Q4: 9-0
UNLV
NET Ranking: 95
Record: 17-14, 11-9 Q1: 1-7 Q2: 2-6 Q3: 5-0 Q4: 9-1
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 180
Record: 14-18, 7-13 Q1: 0-6 Q2: 1-6 Q3: 4-4 Q4: 7-2
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 196
Record: 12-19, 5-15 Q1: 0-7 Q2: 1-6 Q3: 2-4 Q4: 8-2
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 278
Record: 6-25, 2-18 Q1: 0-7 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 0-7 Q4: 6-4
Air Force
NET Ranking: 317
Record: 4-27, 1-19 Q1: 0-5 Q2: 0-9 Q3: 1-8 Q4: 3-5