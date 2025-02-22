ESPN BPI predicts Boise State vs. Nevada men’s basketball
The Boise State men’s basketball team is riding high after taking down Mountain West Conference-leading New Mexico, 86-78, Wednesday night at ExtraMile Arena.
The Lobos (22-5, 14-2) had won eight consecutive games before falling to the Broncos (18-8, 10-5).
“It feels nice to play this well this late into February,” senior forward Tyson Degenhart said after the win. Degenhart scored a career-high 32 points against New Mexico. “But we’re not satisfied with just this win. We’ve got a big one on Saturday.”
The big one is a road matchup with a dangerous Nevada (15-11, 7-8) team that is coming off a competitive 79-71 loss at Colorado State (17-9, 11-4). The Wolf Pack, which had its four-game winning streak snapped, held the lead at halftime but was outscored 46-35 after the break.
Tipoff between the Broncos and Wolf Pack is scheduled for 4 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Lawlor Events Center.
Back in January, Boise State earned a 66-56 victory over Nevada at ExtraMile Arena.
Can the Broncos finish off the regular-season sweep of Nevada?
What BPI says
According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, Nevada has a 52.6 percent chance to win Saturday’s game. BPI gives Boise State a 47.4 percent chance to sweep the regular-season series.
Boise State’s recent games
Boise State’s home victory over Nevada was the start of a four-game winning streak that ended against San Diego State (18-6, 11-4).
The Broncos were held to a season-low 47 points last Saturday against the Aztecs before bouncing back with a signature win over New Mexico.
Freshman Pearson Carmichael made his first career start against the Lobos and scored 21 points. Carmichael will be in the starting lineup again Saturday.
Nevada’s recent games
The Wolf Pack’s four-game winning streak came to an end earlier this week at Colorado State.
Nevada holds season sweeps of San Jose State (12-16, 5-11), Fresno State (5-22, 1-15) and Air Force (3-23, 0-15) — the three worst teams in the MWC — and a victory over UNLV (14-12). The Wolf Pack is 0-8 against everyone else in the MWC.
Boise State vs. Nevada BPI prediction, betting odds, TV channel
BPI prediction: Nevada has a 52.6 percent chance to win
Betting odds: Boise State -1.5 (+105)
Game time: 4 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Feb. 22
Location: Lawlor Events Center | Reno, Nevada
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Nevada live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: FS1
