Where to watch, stream Boise State vs. Nevada men’s basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions

Broncos, Wolf Pack meet in Mountain West Conference play 

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart.
Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart. / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Back on the NCAA Tournament bubble, the Boise State men’s basketball team hits the road Saturday to take on Nevada in Mountain West Conference play.

Tipoff between the Broncos (18-8, 10-5) and Wolf Pack (15-11, 7-8) is scheduled for 4 p.m. Mountain time at Lawlor Events Center. 

Boise State is coming off an 86-78 home victory over MWC-leading New Mexico (22-5, 14-2). 

“I’m just so proud of this team and the way they bounce back from heartbreaks, disappointments, not playing great,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said after the win. Boise State was held to a season-low 47 points in its previous game against San Diego State (18-6, 11-4). 

“They just show up with great attitudes, great togetherness, and we have fun. And we get better at practice. … You’re starting to see a lot of guys maybe hitting their stride.”

Senior forward Tyson Degenhart led the way with a career-high 32 points against the Lobos. Freshman wing Pearson Carmichael added 21 points in his first career start while senior point guard Alvaro Cardenas had 11 points, 10 assists and five steals — the first 10-assist, five-steal game in program history

With five games remaining in the regular season, Rice believes the Broncos are close to putting it all together. 

“We don’t have to be super-human,” the coach said. “We don’t have to be anything we’re not. If we’ve got a bunch of guys playing their best, we’re a really, really good team. And I think you saw that (against New Mexico).”

The Broncos enter Saturday in fifth place in the MWC standings, trailing New Mexico, Utah State (23-4, 13-3), Colorado State (17-9, 11-4) and San Diego State. 

The Aggies, Lobos and Aztecs were all included in the latest NCAA Tournament projection from Jerry Palm of CBS Sports. Palm had Boise State among the first four left out of the field of 68. 

Nevada had won four straight games before suffering a 79-71 loss to Colorado State earlier this week. 

The Wolf Pack is led by senior forward Nick Davidson, who averages 16.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Senior guard Kobe Sanders is also having a strong season at 14.2 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals. 

Boise State won the first meeting between the teams in January, 66-56. 

Here are details on where to watch, stream and follow Boise State’s MWC matchup with Nevada.

Boise State vs. Nevada TV channel, live stream, betting odds predictions

Who: Boise State travels to Nevada for a Mountain West Conference game

When: 4 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Feb. 22

Where: Lawlor Events Center | Reno, Nevada

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Nevada live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: FS1

Betting odds: Boise State -1.5 (+105)

ESPN BPI prediction: Nevada has a 52.6 percent chance to win

Our prediction: Boise State 68, Nevada 62

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

