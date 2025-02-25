ESPN BPI predicts Boise State vs. Utah State men’s basketball
The Boise State men’s basketball team is firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble heading into Wednesday’s 8:30 p.m. Mountain time home game with Utah State.
The Broncos (19-8, 11-5 Mountain West), who were among Joe Lunardi’s first five teams left out of the NCAA Tournament in his latest ESPN Bracketology, are looking to atone for an 81-79 January loss to Utah State (24-4, 14-3). Boise State led by as many as 13 points in the second half at Smith Spectrum, but a late Ian Martinez four-point play was the difference for the Aggies.
“Wednesday is a great opportunity for us,” said Broncos senior forward Tyson Degenhart, the reigning MWC Player of the Week. “Utah State is right on that brink of a Quad 1 game. They’re a great team. They played really well on Saturday, beat a good San Diego State team. … We’ll be ready for Wednesday.”
Can the Broncos keep their NCAA Tournament at-large hopes alive and even the regular-season series with Utah State?
What BPI says
According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, Boise State has a 56.9 percent chance to win Wednesday’s game. BPI gives Utah State a 43.1 percent chance to sweep the regular-season series.
Boise State’s recent games
The Broncos have won six of their last seven games entering Wednesday’s showdown at ExtraMile Arena.
Boise State followed up a blowout road loss at San Diego State (18-7, 11-5) with crucial victories over MWC-leading New Mexico (22-5, 14-2) and Nevada (15-12, 7-9).
Degenhart scored a career-high 32 points against New Mexico while Pearson Carmichael, the MWC Freshman of the Week, netted 21 points in his first college start. Andrew Meadow paced Boise State at Nevada with a career-high 24 points.
Utah State’s recent games
The Aggies are also red-hot with a 5-1 record over their last six games, including a statement 79-71 Saturday night victory over San Diego State.
Senior guard Dexter Akanno torched the Aztecs for a career-high 26 points.
In its previous game, Utah State eclipsed the century mark for the fourth time this season in a 105-57 thrashing of San Jose State (13-16, 6-11).
Boise State vs. Utah State BPI prediction, betting odds, TV channel
BPI prediction: Boise State has a 56.9 percent chance to win
Betting odds: Boise State -3.5
Game time: 8:30 p.m. Mountain time | Wednesday, Feb. 26
Location: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Utah State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: FS1
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings.
