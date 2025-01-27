ESPN BPI Rankings: Boise State checks in at No. 56
The Boise State men’s basketball team is not in consideration for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid entering the week, but the Broncos are close enough in every metric to put themselves back on the bubble.
The Broncos (13-7, 5-4), who are No. 52 in the NCAA NET Rankings, sit at No. 56 in the latest ESPN BPI. According to BPI, Boise State still has a 16.4 percent chance to win the Mountain West Conference.
Among MWC teams, BPI likes Utah State (18-2, 8-1) the best. The Aggies are No. 35 in the BPI and have a 51.4 percent chance to win the MWC.
San Diego State (13-5, 6-3) is next in the BPI at No. 47 with a 35.3 percent chance to secure the conference title. MWC-leading New Mexico (17-4, 9-1) is No. 57 in the BPI with only a 12.5 percent chance to win the crown.
Here is a look at each MWC team’s BPI resume:
Utah State
Overall record: 18-2
BPI rank: 25
Trend: +9
Offensive rating: 8.2
Defensive rating: 4.5
Projected overall record: 26.4-4.6
Projected conference record: 16.4-3.6
Conference win probability: 51.4%
Remaining strength of schedule: 96
San Diego State
Overall record: 13-5
BPI rank: 47
Trend: +3
Offensive rating: 2.2
Defensive rating: 9.4
Projected overall record: 21.2-7.8
Projected conference record: 14.2-5.8
Conference win probability: 35.3%
Remaining strength of schedule: 100
Boise State
Overall record: 13-7
BPI rank: 56
Trend: +2
Offensive rating: 5.9
Defensive rating: 4.0
Projected overall record: 20.6-10.4
Projected conference record: 12.6-7.4
Conference win probability: 16.4%
Remaining strength of schedule: 101
New Mexico
Overall record: 17-4
BPI rank: 57
Trend: +2
Offensive rating: 3.7
Defensive rating: 6.2
Projected overall record: 23.2-7.8
Projected conference record: 15.2-4.8
Conference win probability: 12.5%
Remaining strength of schedule: 85
Nevada
Overall record: 11-9
BPI rank: 73
Trend: -11
Offensive rating: 4.9
Defensive rating: 2.8
Projected overall record: 17.6-13.4
Projected conference record: 9.6-10.4
Conference win probability: 9.3 percent
Remaining strength of schedule: 90
Colorado State
Overall record: 13-7
BPI rank: 80
Trend: -4
Offensive rating: 2.8
Defensive rating: 4.6
Projected overall record: 19.3-11.7
Projected conference record: 13.3-6.7
Conference win probability: 3.4%
Remaining strength of schedule: 89
UNLV
Overall record: 11-9
BPI rank: 99
Trend: -5
Offensive rating: 3.0
Defensive rating: 2.3
Projected overall record: 16.5-14.5
Projected conference record: 10.5-9.5
Conference win probability: 1.4%
Remaining strength of schedule: 84
San Jose State
Overall record: 10-11
BPI rank: 172
Trend: +3
Offensive rating: 0.8
Defensive rating: -1.6
Projected overall record: 13.8-18.2
Projected conference record: 6.8-13.2
Conference win probability: <0.1%
Remaining strength of schedule: 93
Wyoming
Overall record: 10-10
BPI rank: 190
Trend: +5
Offensive rating: -1.7
Defensive rating: 0.1
Projected overall record: 13.8-17.2
Projected conference record: 6.8-13.2
Conference win probability: <0.1%
Remaining strength of schedule: 99
Fresno State
Overall record: 5-15
BPI rank: 267
Trend: +3
Offensive rating: -5.3
Defensive rating: -1.1
Projected overall record: 7.0-24.0
Projected conference record: 3.0-17.0
Conference win probability: <0.1%
Remaining strength of schedule: 88
Air Force
Overall record: 3-17
BPI rank: 271
Trend: --
Offensive rating: -3.7
Defensive rating: -2.8
Projected overall record: 4.7-26.3
Projected conference record: 1.7-18.3
Conference win probability: <0.1%
Remaining strength of schedule: 81