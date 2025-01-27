Boise State Broncos ON SI

ESPN BPI Rankings: Boise State checks in at No. 56

Broncos rank third among Mountain West teams behind Utah State, San Diego State 

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos forward O'Mar Stanley.
Boise State Broncos forward O'Mar Stanley. / Brian Losness-Imagn Images

The Boise State men’s basketball team is not in consideration for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid entering the week, but the Broncos are close enough in every metric to put themselves back on the bubble. 

The Broncos (13-7, 5-4), who are No. 52 in the NCAA NET Rankings, sit at No. 56 in the latest ESPN BPI. According to BPI, Boise State still has a 16.4 percent chance to win the Mountain West Conference. 

Among MWC teams, BPI likes Utah State (18-2, 8-1) the best. The Aggies are No. 35 in the BPI and have a 51.4 percent chance to win the MWC. 

San Diego State (13-5, 6-3) is next in the BPI at No. 47 with a 35.3 percent chance to secure the conference title. MWC-leading New Mexico (17-4, 9-1) is No. 57 in the BPI with only a 12.5 percent chance to win the crown. 

Here is a look at each MWC team’s BPI resume: 

Utah State 

Overall record: 18-2

BPI rank: 25

Trend: +9

Offensive rating: 8.2

Defensive rating: 4.5

Projected overall record: 26.4-4.6

Projected conference record: 16.4-3.6

Conference win probability: 51.4%

Remaining strength of schedule: 96

San Diego State

Overall record: 13-5

BPI rank: 47

Trend: +3

Offensive rating: 2.2

Defensive rating: 9.4

Projected overall record: 21.2-7.8

Projected conference record: 14.2-5.8

Conference win probability: 35.3%

Remaining strength of schedule: 100

Boise State

Overall record: 13-7

BPI rank: 56

Trend: +2

Offensive rating: 5.9

Defensive rating: 4.0

Projected overall record: 20.6-10.4

Projected conference record: 12.6-7.4

Conference win probability: 16.4%

Remaining strength of schedule: 101

New Mexico

Overall record: 17-4

BPI rank: 57

Trend: +2

Offensive rating: 3.7

Defensive rating: 6.2

Projected overall record: 23.2-7.8

Projected conference record: 15.2-4.8

Conference win probability: 12.5%

Remaining strength of schedule: 85

Nevada

Overall record: 11-9

BPI rank: 73

Trend: -11

Offensive rating: 4.9

Defensive rating: 2.8

Projected overall record: 17.6-13.4

Projected conference record: 9.6-10.4

Conference win probability: 9.3 percent

Remaining strength of schedule: 90

Colorado State

Overall record: 13-7

BPI rank: 80

Trend: -4

Offensive rating: 2.8

Defensive rating: 4.6

Projected overall record: 19.3-11.7

Projected conference record: 13.3-6.7

Conference win probability: 3.4%

Remaining strength of schedule: 89

UNLV

Overall record: 11-9

BPI rank: 99

Trend: -5

Offensive rating: 3.0

Defensive rating: 2.3

Projected overall record: 16.5-14.5

Projected conference record: 10.5-9.5

Conference win probability: 1.4%

Remaining strength of schedule: 84

San Jose State

Overall record: 10-11

BPI rank: 172

Trend: +3

Offensive rating: 0.8

Defensive rating: -1.6

Projected overall record: 13.8-18.2

Projected conference record: 6.8-13.2

Conference win probability: <0.1%

Remaining strength of schedule: 93

Wyoming

Overall record: 10-10

BPI rank: 190

Trend: +5

Offensive rating: -1.7

Defensive rating: 0.1

Projected overall record: 13.8-17.2

Projected conference record: 6.8-13.2

Conference win probability: <0.1%

Remaining strength of schedule: 99

Fresno State

Overall record: 5-15

BPI rank: 267

Trend: +3

Offensive rating: -5.3

Defensive rating: -1.1

Projected overall record: 7.0-24.0

Projected conference record: 3.0-17.0

Conference win probability: <0.1%

Remaining strength of schedule: 88

Air Force

Overall record: 3-17

BPI rank: 271

Trend: --

Offensive rating: -3.7

Defensive rating: -2.8

Projected overall record: 4.7-26.3

Projected conference record: 1.7-18.3

Conference win probability: <0.1%

Remaining strength of schedule: 81

