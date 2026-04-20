Former Boise State center Drew Fielder commits to Alabama; Broncos still searching for frontcourt replacements

Former Boise State center Drew Fielder will wrap up his college career in the SEC.

In an Instagram post, Fielder announced his commitment to Alabama on Monday.

The 6-foot-11 Fielder transferred to Boise State last offseason after spending two years at Georgetown. In his lone season with the Broncos, Fielder averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc. He was a second-team all-Mountain West selection.

Boise State compiled a 20-12 overall record last season and missed the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

Fielder is rated a four-star transfer portal prospect by 247Sports and the No. 53 overall player (No. 9 center) in the portal. He also took visits to Nebraska and Washington before committing to Alabama.

The Crimson Tide has made six straight NCAA Tournament appearances under head coach Nate Oats, including a run to the Final Four in 2024. Alabama reached the Sweet 16 last season before falling to Michigan, which went on to capture the national title.

Fielder, the nation’s No. 132 overall prospect in the 247Sports class of 2023 rankings, started his prep career at Meridian, Idaho’s Rocky Mountain High School before transferring to SoCal Academy in California. He initially signed with Georgetown over offers from Arizona State, Creighton, Maryland and numerous others.

A reserve as a freshman, Fielder made 31 starts for Georgetown as a sophomore and averaged 7.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. He entered the transfer portal and initially committed to USC before flipping to Boise State for a homecoming.

Fielder, who was also rated a four-star portal recruit last offseason, more than doubled his scoring average as a junior. He became a deadly three-point shooter with 38 makes over 93 attempts.

Fielder has one year of eligibility remaining.

The Broncos, who lost all five starters from last year’s team, have already snagged three transfer portal commits: Center Jikany Deang (North Dakota State College Of Science), forward Jerquarius Stanback (Alabama State) and point guard Damari Wheeler-Thomas (North Dakota State).

Deang put up monster numbers at the junior college level as a sophomore, tallying 17.6 points and 8.5 rebounds on 36 percent shooting on three-pointers.

Stanback averaged 8.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and two blocks as a redshirt freshman last season en route to SWAC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Deang and Stanback could both receive playing time at center next season as the Broncos also lost backup five Dominic Parolin to graduation.

Boise State head coach Leon Rice may be searching for more frontcourt depth in the transfer portal.

According to Andy Patton of Gonzaga Bulldogs On SI, the Broncos are also in the mix for 7-foot Gonzaga transfer Ismaila Diagne. Diagne appeared in 28 games for the Bulldogs last season and averaged 1.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 6.9 minutes.