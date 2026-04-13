Former Boise State wing Andrew Meadow commits to Oregon; Center Drew Fielder takes two Big Ten visits

A second Boise State men’s basketball transfer portal entrant has found his new home.

One day after forward Javan Buchanan committed to West Virginia, senior-to-be wing Andrew Meadow announced on Sunday that he will finish his college career in the Big Ten at Oregon.

The 6-foot-7 Meadow was Boise State’s fourth-leading scorer as a junior, averaging 12.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc. The Broncos are losing all five starters off last year’s team that finished 20-12 overall and failed to reach the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.

Meadow was a highly-recruited three-star prep prospect coming out of Southern California’s West Ranch High School. He was rated the No. 38 overall prospect in California and the No. 53 power forward recruit in the country by 247Sports. Meadow chose the Broncos over reported offers from New Mexico, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington and Washington State, among others.

Meadow started 67 games over his final two seasons at Boise State. During his three years with the Broncos, Meadow shot at a 36 percent clip from long range.

The Ducks also secured a commitment from San Diego State forward Pharaoh Compton on Sunday.

The 6-foot-7 Compton, who was rated the nation’s No. 104 overall prospect while attending Nevada’s Arbor View High School, spent two seasons with the Aztecs. He averaged 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 14 minutes per game as a sophomore.

Compton is an unranked transfer portal prospect by 247Sports. Meadow is rated a three-star transfer and the No. 159 overall player in the portal.

Former Boise State center Drew Fielder, a four-star portal prospect and the No. 62 overall transfer in the 247Sports rankings, is closing in on his next destination. Fielder visited Nebraska on Friday and Washington over the weekend.

The 6-foot-11 Fielder led the Broncos in scoring (14.7 points per game) and rebounding (5.7) last season while shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc.

To replace Fielder, Boise State is hosting junior college center Jikany Deang for an official visit on Monday. The news was first reported by 247Sports’ Dushawn London.

The 6-foot-11 Deang averaged 17.6 points and 8.5 rebounds last season for North Dakota State College Of Science. He finished the season 76 of 212 (36 percent) on three-pointers.

Deang has two years of eligibility remaining.

Former five-star prep prospect Isiah Harwell—one of Boise State’s top transfer portal targets—announced his commitment to Gonzaga on Sunday.