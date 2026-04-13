Gonzaga secures transfer portal commitment from Isiah Harwell

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs landed their first commitment of the transfer portal cycle, and it's a player they've been connected to for over three years.

Isiah Harwell, a 6'6 guard who spent last season playing for the Houston Cougars, announced his commitment to Gonzaga on Sunday evening via Instagram.

Harwell will join the Zags with three seasons of eligibility remaining, coming off a freshman year where he played a small role for the Coogs while continuing to get his legs under him, after suffering an ACL injury during his senior year of high school in 2025.

Harwell appeared in 32 games for Houston in 2025-26, averaging 13.8 minutes per game along with 3.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.6 steals while shooting 29.5% on twos and 27.1% from three.

The big guard had plenty of highlight moments, including a 20-point showing against Jackson State, along with 12 points and three rebounds in a game against Baylor in Waco, and 13 points with four rebounds at home against Cincinnati.

However, his playing time dwindled down the stretch, and his last points came on Feb. 21 in a loss to Arizona.

Harwell then announced his intention to enter the transfer portal in late-March, and now, just five days after the portal officially opened, the Pocatello, ID native returns closer to home, and to a program that pursued him quite heavily while he was in high school.

Gonzaga offered Harwell a scholarship almost exactly three years ago on April 17, 2023, and had him on campus for an official visit in February 2024. Even though he was playing at Wasatch Academy in Utah, Harwell's local connection had many believing he would begin his college career in Spokane with coach Few and the Zags.

However, Harwell ended up committing to Houston in September 2024, a big blow for Gonzaga in the 2025 recruiting class.

Feb 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson talks to guard Isiah Harwell (1) in the second half against the UCF Knights at Fertitta Center. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Now he makes his move to Spokane on a one-year delay, bringing his tantalizing upside and big frame to this Gonzaga club.

Fit at Gonzaga

The Zags need to replace Jalen Warley, Tyon Grant-Foster, and Adam Miller from last year's guard rotation, and Harwell brings strong defense and a developing offensive game to this new look roster in 2026-27. He's a deft scorer out of the midrange and has a good floater - which always works in Gonzaga's offense - but he is still getting his legs fully under him, which will be a strong indicator of how good he can be getting downhill this upcoming season.

Harwell indicated offensive development was a big factor for him when looking for his next school, making Gonzaga a very obvious fit.

Harwell's big frame, excellent athleticism, and 6'9 wingspan make him a very appealing developmental piece for coach Few and the Zags, on both ends of the floor, and he'll jump in quite nicely to a lineup that includes Braden Huff, Davis Fogle, Mario Saint-Supery, and incoming freshmen Jack Kayil, Luca Foster, and Sam Funches.