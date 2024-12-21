How to watch Boise State men’s basketball vs. Air Force: TV channel, live stream
The Boise State men’s basketball team begins Mountain West Conference play Saturday afternoon against Air Force.
Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.
The Broncos (8-3) wrapped up non-conference play with consecutive victories over Saint Mary’s (67-65) and Texas Southern (82-51) after suffering a close loss to Washington State.
Boise State enters its conference slate at No. 52 in the NET Rankings, trailing Utah State (No. 39) and Nevada (No. 48) among Mountain West teams.
“We’re in a great spot in a lot of ways, but we want to get to where we’re playing at 99 percent of our potential with just a tiny bit of room for growth, because we always want to be growing,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said. “That’s what’s exciting about it. We’ve got two of the best wins in the country right now. Those will be feathers in our cap for the whole rest of the year.”
Boise State, the preseason pick to win the Mountain West title, has impressive non-conference victories over Clemson (No. 27 in NET Rankings) and the Gaels (No. 49). The Broncos’ losses have come against San Francisco (No. 54), Washington State (No. 78) and Boston College (No. 194).
Senior forward Tyson Degenhart paced Boise State with 19 points and 10 rebounds in the team’s rout of Texas Southern. Andrew Meadow added 18 points and four rebounds.
Degenhart, the preseason MWC player of the year, leads the Broncos at 17.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
Air Force (3-8) is coming off an 81-76 road loss to Northern Colorado.
The Falcons are led by senior guard Ethan Taylor, who averages 15.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals. Sophomore center Wesley Celichowsk has also been productive this season at 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
Boise State opens Mountain West play with matchups against three of the conference’s weakest teams in Air Force, San Jose State (6-6) and Wyoming (6-5). The Broncos will then receive arguably their biggest test of the season to date on Jan. 4 against San Diego State (7-2), ranked No. 23 in the latest AP poll.
The Boise State/San Diego State game will air nationally on CBS with a 2 p.m. Mountain time tipoff at ExtraMile Arena.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. AIR FORCE
Who: Boise State takes on Air Force in Mountain West Conference play
When: 1:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Dec. 21
Where: ExtraMile Arean | Boise, Idaho
TV: Mountain West Network/KTVB