Spencer Danielson: Decision ‘has been made’ on new Boise State offensive coordinator
Few college football offensive coordinators have resumes that rival Dirk Koetter’s.
Koetter, 65, has been the head for Boise State (1998-2000), Arizona State (2001-06) and the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-18). His offensive coordinator stops include the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and Oregon Ducks.
Koetter retired from coaching in 2021 but joined Andy Avalos’ staff as an offensive analyst in 2022. He took over as Boise State’s offensive coordinator midway through the 2022 season as the Broncos went on to finish 10-4 with quarterback Taylen Green and a freshman Ashton Jeanty splitting time with George Holani in the backfield.
Out of football again in 2023, Koetter agreed to a one-year contract for the 2024 season to be new head coach Spencer Danielson’s offensive coordinator. The Broncos (12-1), seeded third for the College Football Playoff, rank fourth nationally in scoring offense at 39.1 points per game.
During Monday’s press conference, Danielson said he has made a decision on who will run Boise State’s offense in 2025 and beyond.
“Nothing I’m going to make public until this season is done, but the decision has been made,” he said.
When asked if Koetter could be returning for another season, Danielson said. “I’m going to cross all those bridges at the end of the season.
“I know everybody wants answers; those answers will become very clear once the season is over. Right now we are entering postseason play, and not to hide anything — it is of no concern right now, not even for our players. It is not something I want them focused on at all.”
Koetter’s play calling has featured plenty of handoffs to Jeanty, who leads the country in carries (344), yards (2,497) and touchdowns (29). The Heisman Trophy runner-up is 132 yards away from breaking Barry Sanders' FBS all-time single-season rushing record.
Danielson said he plans to offer contract extensions to every assistant coach on staff. Multiple coaches, including defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, have been pursued by other schools.
“Guys looks at the teams that have performed well, with us being one of those,” Danielson said. “They are going to look at positions of need and they are going to look up at some of the stats … and our guys are going to get job offers. They are going to get a lot of money thrown at them, a lot of different things thrown at them. I know that it’s already begun, and it’s my job to make this a place that they want to be, where they want to grow and thrive. And we have to continue to push to raise money to make sure it’s a place where financially it also makes sense.”
