What Spencer Danielson said about Malachi Nelson, transfer portal, Ashton Jeanty, College Football Playoff
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said backup quarterback Malachi Nelson was offered the chance to remain with the team throughout the Broncos’ College Football Playoff run.
After a productive conversation, Nelson and Danielson both agreed that it was best for the former five-star quarterback to focus on finding his new home.
“The timing is hard for a young man like that,” Danielson said during Tuesday’s press conference. “I’m not saying that to complain, but a young man that wants to go somewhere to play and start, it’s tough timing right now. And it’s asking a lot for a quarterback to say ‘All right, you’re going to go in the portal and pursue some of the places that are recruiting you. We also expect you to game plan and do everything it takes to get in a game.’ It’s hard. So it was a great conversation with him and his dad, and I wish him nothing but the best.”
As of Tuesday, eight Broncos have entered the transfer portal.
No. 3 Boise State (12-1) will play the winner of Saturday’s first-round College Football Playoff game between Penn State (11-2) and SMU (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s press conference:
On allowing players who have entered the portal to remain with the team through the playoff
“I take it case by case. There are some guys … the roster is being shrunk to 105. You’re going through those conversations, and I’m going to meet with every single player on our team. I started last week and I’m almost finished with our team. We’re going to finish in the next couple of days. … Some of those are easy conversations, some of those are hard. I believe in telling every player the truth. Some of our guys are going to go into the portal to find a way they can play more, and it’s an open conversation with them on what that looks like. I’m going to give all those players opportunities to stay on this team and play through the playoff run because I believe they’ve earned that. They’ve been on this team to this point. Some of them aren’t going to, some will. I’m going to leave that up to them.”
On how to fix the transfer portal
“I don’t really have the answer for it. It’s a very interesting time from the championship game, with the break you have, to when you play. The transfer portal is open, coaches are getting job offers. There’s just a lot of things pulling at our team. … As the season enters the playoff run, we’re not done, but there’s a lot of different teams that have kind of already moved on to next season and are hiring staff and trying to find players that fit their roster. There’s a lot of things pulling at our team, our building. How to fix it going forward, I’ve maybe got some opinions. I’m not going to speak on those now, but it is what it is.”
On going to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony
“It was an awesome experience. I was so humbled to be a part of it with (Ashton Jeanty), his family. It was just so special to be a part of. I think Ashton not only represented himself — but this team and this university — in an elite way. Rocking team gear, who he was, smile on his face, how he handled questions and interviews. How he even handled not winning it speaks to who he is as a person even more. Do I believe he should’ve won it? One-hundred percent. I believe he absolutely deserved to win it and didn’t, and I know a lot of people feel the same way.”
On having to scout multiple opponents
“First off, we’re going to self-scout ourselves. At the end of the day, we have to be a better football team on the 31st to be able to play our best. That’s first and foremost. Then, from a coaching standpoint and the players, we’re going to break down both teams. Both teams are really good. We’re going to find out who wins on Saturday, but we’re going to have preliminary game plans on both, and a way to make sure the game plan doesn’t get stale on either side.”