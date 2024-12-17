Boise State holds longest odds to win College Football Playoff
Boise State has embraced the underdog title during its two-plus decades in the national spotlight.
The Broncos’ 2007 Fiesta Bowl victory over Oklahoma is considered one of the greatest David and Goliath stories in college football history.
Even with Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty, Boise State remains the ultimate underdog entering the College Football Playoff. The Broncos, seeded third overall, hold the longest odds of the 12 teams in the field.
In the most recent odds from DraftKings, No. 1 Oregon and No. 5 Texas are the co-favorites at +360. No. 8 Ohio State is next at +475, followed by No. 2 Georgia (+500), No. 6 Penn State (+600), No. 7 Notre Dame (+750), No. 9 Tennessee (+2500), No. 10 Indiana (+4000), No. 11 SMU (+4500), No. 12 Clemson (+5500), No. 4 Arizona State (+5500) and Boise State.
The Broncos, who secured their second straight Mountain West Football Championship earlier this month, will meet the winner of Saturday’s first-round game between Penn State (11-2) and SMU (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.
Boise State holds a 3-0 record in the Fiesta Bowl with victories in 2007, 2010 and 2014.
According to the DraftKings odds, the most likely finals matchups are Oregon vs. Georgia (+600), Georgia vs. Texas (+600), Texas vs. Penn State (+750) and Oregon vs. Penn State (+750). The most likely title games involving the Broncos are matchups with Oregon (+6500), Texas (+6500) and Ohio State (+8000).
Boise State is +2200 to reach the championship game.
Penn State is favored by 8.5 points in Saturday’s 10 a.m. Mountain time game against SMU. According to FanDuel, the Nittany Lions would be favored by 11.5 over Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl; SMU would be -6.5.
Here is the complete 12-team College Football Playoff bracket:
All times listed are Mountain Standard Time
First round
Friday, Dec. 20
No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame, 6 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 21
No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State, 10 a.m. (TNT/Max)
No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas, 2 p.m. (TNT/Max)
No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State, 6 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Fiesta Bowl: Penn State/SMU winner vs. No. 3 Boise State, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Peach Bowl: Texas/Clemson winner vs. No. 4 Arizona State, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Rose Bowl: Ohio State/Tennessee winner vs. No. 1 Oregon, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame/Indiana winner vs. No. 2 Georgia, 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Semifinals
Thursday, Jan. 9
Orange Bowl: Fiesta Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Jan. 10
Cotton Bowl: Peach Bowl winner vs. Rose Bowl winner, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
CFP championship game
Monday, Jan. 20
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Orange Bowl winner vs. Cotton Bowl winner, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)