How to watch Boise State men’s basketball vs. San Francisco: TV channel, live stream
Fresh off an 87-43 thrashing of Oakland in its season opener, the Boise State men’s basketball team heads south Saturday to take on San Francisco. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Mountain time at War Memorial Gym in San Francisco.
The Broncos (1-0), who were picked to win the Mountain West Conference in the preseason coaches poll for the first time in program history, looked sharp against the Golden Grizzlies.
O’Mar Stanley paced Boise State with 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks while Andrew Meadow chipped in with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Star Tyson Degenhart had 13 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Degenhart, the preseason Mountain West Player of the Year, was named to the 2025 John R. Wooden Award Men’s Player of the Year preseason watch list on Thursday. A two-time first-team all-Mountain West selection, Degenhart is the first Boise State player to make the Wooden Award watch list since Chandler Hutchison in 2017-18.
Boise State head coach Leon Rice expects San Francisco to be a tough matchup for the Broncos.
“They are really fast and they are really well coached,” Rice said during his postgame radio interview after the Oakland win. “They like to spin it around the floor. We have to rebound better than we did tonight and we have to stop the ball in transition better than we did tonight.”
The Dons (1-0), picked to finish fourth in the preseason West Coast Conference poll, opened their season Tuesday with an 86-78 victory over Cal Poly. San Francisco led 39-35 at the break and held a comfortable lead for most of the second half.
Freshman Tyrone Riley IV scored 24 of his 26 points after halftime to pace the Dons. Malik Thomas added 23 points and five steals.
The teams met last year in Boise with the Broncos holding on for a 63-58 victory. San Francisco, which finished 23-11 a season ago and made the National Invitation Tournament, is 0-3 all-time against Boise State.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. SAN FRANCISCO
Who: Boise State travels to San Francisco for a non-conference game
When: 8:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 9
Where: War Memorial Gym at the Sobrato Center | San Francisco, California
TV: ESPN+