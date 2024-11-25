How to watch Boise State men’s basketball vs. South Dakota State: TV channel, live stream
The Boise State men’s basketball team is two wins away from claiming the Cayman Islands Classic title.
The Broncos (4-1), who opened the three-day, eight-team tournament Sunday with an 83-69 victory over Hampton, will take on South Dakota State (5-1) at 11:30 a.m. Mountain time Monday at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands. The winner advances to face Missouri State or Boston College in Tuesday’s championship game.
Previous winners of the Cayman Islands Classic, which began in 2017, include Utah State (2023), Kansas State (2022), Creighton (2018) and Cincinnati (2017).
The Broncos led Hampton 41-21 at the break in the tournament’s opening game and closed it out for their third straight win.
Tyson Degenhart paced Boise State with 25 points and five rebounds while O’Mar Stanley added 13 points, five rebounds and two assists. Andrew Meadow filled up the box score with 10 points, six rebounds and two assists; Alvaro Cardenas had eight points, eight assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Boise State has qualified for the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three seasons under head coach Leon Rice.
South Dakota State, which made the NCAA Tournament last year under head coach Eric Henderson, also enters on a three-game winning streak.
The Jackrabbits pulled away in the second half from Duquesne, another 2024 NCAA Tournament team, for a 71-60 win in their Cayman Islands opener. Sophomore guard Kalen Garry led South Dakota State with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Senior center Oscar Cluff, a 6-foot-11, 260-pound Australian, leads the Jackrabbits in scoring (17.7 points per game) and rebounding (11.3). Cluff also averages 2.5 assists and nearly one block per game.
Freshman guard Joe Slayer is putting up 13.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and one assist. Garry averages 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
The Broncos are favored by 10.5 points over South Dakota State. The over/under is set at 149.5 points.
Tuesday’s championship game is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. Mountain time tipoff in George Town. The third-place game will begin at 3 p.m.
Following the Cayman Islands Classic, the Broncos return to ExtraMile Arena to play Utah Tech on Dec. 3. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time in Boise.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Who: Boise State takes on South Dakota State in a Cayman Islands Classic semifinal
When: 11:30 a.m. Mountain time | Monday, Nov. 24
Where: John Gray Gymnasium | George Town, Cayman Islands
TV: FloCollege
Betting line: Boise State -10.5