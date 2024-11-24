What head coach Spencer Danielson and linebacker Marco Notarainni said after Boise State’s win over Wyoming
No. 12 Boise State didn’t play its best Saturday night at Wyoming, but the Broncos did just enough on both sides of the ball to eke out a 17-13 Mountain West Conference road victory.
The Broncos (10-1, 7-0) trailed 13-10 midway through the fourth quarter as a banged-up Ashton Jeanty returned to the field. Jeanty had four big carries for 53 yards during an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a two-yard Breezy Dubar touchdown run.
Jeanty, who surpassed the 2,000 rushing yards mark for the season in the third quarter, finished the game with 19 carries for 169 yards and a touchdown.
The Cowboys (2-9, 2-5) turned it over on downs following Dubar’s go-ahead touchdown.
Boise State, which has won nine consecutive games, clinched a spot in the Mountain West Football Championship. The Broncos are the defending MWC champion.
Before the championship game, Boise State closes the regular season at 10 a.m. Mountain time on Black Friday against Oregon State (5-6) at Albertsons Stadium.
Here is what Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson and linebacker Marco Notarainni said during their postgame television and radio interviews.
Danielson on pulling out the win
“Thank you, Jesus, for the victory. We serve a champion. It wasn’t pretty tonight, but I’ll give him all the glory. I’m proud of our team. And hats off to Wyoming. They played their tails off tonight, too. It was tough, back-and-forth all game long. Our guys battled, man. They’re battle-tested, they’ve been here before, and I’m proud of them for finishing.”
Danielson on defending the MWC title
“I’m fired up for our guys to earn the right to (defend). We have to go finish, now. We’ve never won back-to-back championships here, so we need to. It’s time to keep working. We’ve got a big-time opponent in Oregon State on Friday, and we’ve got to go get ready for them.”
Notarainni on getting big defensive stops
“There was a lot of really good stuff out there on the defense. There was a lot of bad stuff, too. I think we got it done in a lot of must-have situations, but we also put ourselves in those situations defensively. Those are easily avoidable and we’ll go back and look at that. Credit to the defense, all the guys around me, up front, the coverage. We got off the field on some fourth-downs stops and goal line areas. I’m really happy with how our defense has been responding.”
Notarainni on finding ways to win
“I just think it’s understanding that we’re going to get a team’s best. We can’t really afford to come out slow or be inconsistent. I think that’s been proven the last two or three games, the way each team in our conference has played us tight. Kudos to them, they’re all great teams. I think that’s been the biggest learning curve for us. Finding a way to win week to week is huge, and I’m proud of the guys.”
MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Boise State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.