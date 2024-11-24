Ashton Jeanty hits milestone at Wyoming: 3 takeaways from Boise State’s 17-13 victory
No. 12 Boise State survived another stiff Mountain West Conference test Saturday night at Wyoming.
Trailing 13-10 midway through the fourth quarter, the Broncos (10-1, 7-0) put together their best drive of the game and regained the lead with 5:02 remaining on a Breezy Dubar two-yard touchdown run. A fourth-down sack by Ahmed Hassanein on the ensuing Cowboys (2-9, 2-5) possession all but ended the game.
Playing through pain, Jeanty finished with 19 carries for 169 yards and a touchdown. He recorded his 2,000th rushing yard of the season during the third quarter, becoming the first FBS player to reach 2,000 yards since Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard in 2019.
Here are three takeaways from Boise State’s 17-13 victory over Wyoming.
1. Broncos are gritty
Boise State has clinched a spot in the Mountain West Football Championship with a perfect 7-0 conference record, but the Broncos have been pushed in four of their last five MWC games.
In an Oct. 26 matchup with UNLV, the Broncos trailed in the fourth quarter before coming back for a 29-24 win. Jeanty suffered a left elbow injury in the game but played through it.
Two weeks later, Boise State had to hold on for dear life to defeat Nevada, 28-21. The Broncos trailed 14-0 in the second quarter at San Jose State before storming back for a 42-21 win.
More adversity came Saturday as Boise State again fell behind early and needed a fourth-quarter comeback to extend its winning streak to nine. Jeanty twice took himself out of the game after hits to his injured left arm and lower body.
But Jeanty stuck with it. The Heisman Trophy candidate had four carries for 53 yards on the Broncos’ game-winning drive, giving him 2,062 yards and 27 touchdowns for the season.
It was another gritty performance from Jeanty, and Boise State.
2. Pass defense, special teams remain an issue
It wasn’t a bad day for the Boise State defense, which held Wyoming to 319 total yards and 13 points. But it also wasn’t a great day.
After getting torched for 446 passing yards by San Jose State’s Walker Eget last week, the Broncos again struggled to defend the deep ball against Wyoming.
Jaylen Sargent got behind the Boise State defense for long gains of 31 and 41 yards in the first half. On a third-and-eight early in the fourth quarter, Justin Stevenson hauled in a 63-yard pass on a complete coverage bust.
The Broncos also missed a 49-yard field goal and muffed another kickoff that resulted in poor field position to start the third quarter.
Eleven games into the season, the defensive secondary and special teams remain Boise State’s biggest flaws.
3. College Football Playoff bye there for the taking
With regards to College Football Playoff seeding, Saturday couldn’t have gone much better for Boise State.
The four highest-ranked conference champions receive a first-round bye in the new 12-team playoff.
No. 1 Oregon (Big Ten), No. 3 Texas (SEC) and No. 8 Miami (ACC) are all in good shape to receive byes. After Saturday, Boise State has a clear path to the fourth bye as No. 14 BYU and No. 16 Colorado, the top Big 12 contenders, both lost.
If the Broncos dispatch Oregon State next week and secure the Mountain West Football Championship, it’s hard to envision the committee choosing a two-loss Big 12 champion over Boise State.
The Broncos could be in the top 10 when the next CFP rankings are released Tuesday. No. 7 Alabama and No. 9 Ole Miss both lost Saturday.
