Mountain West basketball power rankings: New Mexico remains on top after Boise State loss
New Mexico’s eight-game Mountain West Conference men’s basketball winning streak came to an end Wednesday night at ExtraMile Arena.
Boise State picked up its biggest victory of the MWC season by knocking off the visiting Lobos, 86-78, behind a career-high 32 points from senior forward Tyson Degenhart.
The Lobos’ (22-5, 14-2) lead in the MWC standings is down to one game as New Mexico gets the weekend off to regroup for a huge Feb. 25 road matchup with San Diego State (18-6, 11-4). Utah State (23-4, 13-3) is on the Lobos’ heels, followed by Colorado State (17-9, 11-4), San Diego State and Boise State (18-8, 10-5).
Here is the latest edition of our Mountain West power rankings.
All times listed are Mountain Standard Time
1. New Mexico
Last result: 86-78 road loss at Boise State (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 22-5, 14-2
Analysis: Unlike recent games against Utah State and Wyoming, New Mexico could not overcome a halftime defect in Boise. The Lobos, who own a regular-season sweep of the Aggies, are still the team to beat in the MWC.
Up next: Feb. 25 at San Diego State, 9 p.m., FS1
2. Utah State
Last result: 105-57 home victory over San Jose State (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 2
Season record: 23-4, 13-3
Analysis: After pulverizing San Jose State while New Mexico stumbled against Boise State, the Aggies are suddenly just one game behind the Lobos in the MWC standings with four games to go. Utah State has a difficult remaining schedule with road trips to Boise State and Colorado State and a home game against San Diego State.
Up next: Saturday vs. San Diego State, 6 p.m., CBS Sports
3. San Diego State
Last result: 83-60 home victory over Fresno State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 18-6, 11-4
Analysis: The Aztecs have quietly won seven of their last eight games to rise up the MWC standings. San Diego State has the nation’s No. 7 defense, according to KenPom.
Up next: Saturday at Utah State, 6 p.m., CBS Sports
4. Boise State
Last result: 86-78 home victory over New Mexico (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 18-8, 10-5
Analysis: The Broncos finally defeated a team above them in the MWC standings Wednesday night at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State cannot afford any more slip-ups down the stretch.
Up next: Saturday at Nevada, 4 p.m., FS1
5. Colorado State
Last result: 79-71 home victory over Nevada (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 17-9, 11-4
Analysis: Colorado State has looked like an NCAA Tournament team during MWC play, but the Rams got off to a slow start in the non-conference season and are stuck at No. 68 in the NCAA NET Rankings. Nique Clifford (18 points, 10 rebounds, 4.1 assists) remains the most underrated player in the conference.
Up next: Saturday at UNLV, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network
6. Nevada
Last result: 79-71 road loss at Colorado State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 15-11, 7-8
Analysis: Nevada had its four-game winning streak snapped by Colorado State Tuesday night. The Wolf Pack can play spoiler down the stretch with upcoming games against Boise State, New Mexico and San Diego State.
Up next: Saturday vs. Boise State, 4 p.m., FS1
7. UNLV
Last result: 52-51 road win over Fresno State (Feb. 15)
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 14-12, 8-7
Analysis: UNLV blew an 11-point second-half lead before coming back to defeat Fresno State. The streaky Rebels have won three straight games after dropping five in a row.
Up next: Saturday vs. Colorado State, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network
8. Wyoming
Last result: 69-62 home win over Air Force (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 9
Season record: 12-15, 5-11
Analysis: Wyoming overcame a 10-point halftime deficit in Tuesday’s win over Air Force. The Cowboys average 67.7 points per game, the second-lowest total in the MWC behind Air Force.
Up next: Saturday vs. San Jose State, 2 p.m., Mountain West Network
9. San Jose State
Last result: 105-57 loss at Utah State (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 8
Season record: 12-16, 5-11
Analysis: The slumping Spartans weren’t the first team to get run out of Smith Spectrum. San Jose State will try to snap its four-game losing streak against Wyoming.
Up next: Saturday at Wyoming, 2 p.m., Mountain West Network
10. Fresno State
Last result: 83-60 loss at San Diego State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 10
Season record: 5-22, 1-15
Analysis: Fresno State continues to be dangerous at home with consecutive single-digit losses to UNLV, Utah State, San Jose and Colorado State. The Bulldogs have yet to win on the road in MWC play.
Up next: Saturday at Air Force, 1 p.m., Mountain West Network
11. Air Force
Last result: 69-62 loss at Wyoming (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 11
Season record: 3-23, 0-15
Analysis: It’s now or never for Air Force to avoid a winless MWC season. After hosting Fresno State, the Falcons wrap up the regular season with games against Boise State, Colorado State, New Mexico and Utah State.
Up next: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 1 p.m., Mountain West Network