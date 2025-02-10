Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State adds defensive analyst from Washington State

Frank Maile returns to Broncos after two seasons with Cougars 

Frank Maile, who previously coached at Utah State, Vanderbilt and Washington State, is returning to Boise State as a defensive analyst.
Boise State officially announced the addition of two new analysts who will assist head coach Spencer Danielson. 

Frank Maile is returning to Boise State as a defensive analyst while Idaho native Justin Udy will be an offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach, the Broncos announced Monday morning on X. 

Maile served as an assistant head coach and defensive line coach for Boise State from 2021-22 under head coach Andy Avalos. Maile spent the past two years coaching defensive ends for Washington State. 

A Utah native, Maile played in 42 career games for Utah State from 2004-07. Prior to his first stint with Boise State, Maile had coached for the Aggies (2009-13 and 2016-21) and Vanderbilt (2014-15). He twice served as the interim head coach for Utah State, leading the Aggies to a New Mexico Bowl win in 2018 and a 1-2 record in 2020 following the dismissal of Gary Andersen. 

Udy, a graduate of Genesee High School in North Idaho, began his coaching career at Eastern Oregon (2012-14) and made stops at South Dakota Mines (2015-17), Utah State (2018), Texas Tech (2019) and Montana State (2020-24) before landing in Boise. During his five years in Bozeman, Udy coached quarterbacks, wide receivers and special teams and helped the Bobcats reach the FCS championship game last season. 

Udy’s hire was first reported in January. He will work closely with returning starting quarterback Maddux Madsen, who completed 247 of 396 passes for 3,018 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions during his sophomore season.

Maile and Udy are two of 13 “analysts” on Boise State’s coaching staff. The analysts can provide on-field instruction but are not allowed to recruit off-campus. 

Here is a breakdown of Danielson’s 10 full-responsibility coaching assistants for the 2025 season:

Stacy Collins: Assistant head coach, special teams coordinator, linebackers

Nate Potter: Offensive coordinator, tight ends

Erik Chinander: Defensive coordinator, defensive line

Matt Miller: Co-offensive coordinator, wide receivers

Tyler Stockton: Co-defensive coordinator, safeties

Zak Hill: Pass game coordinator, quarterbacks

Tim Keane: Run game coordinator, offensive line

Jabril Frazier: Edge

James Montgomery: Running backs 

Demario Warren: Cornerbacks

Here are Boise State’s 13 analysts: 

Zane Busekist: Assistant defensive line

Ron Collins: Assistant safeties and senior defensive analyst

Justin Garrett: Assistant wide receivers

DJ Killings: Assistant secondary

Dirk Koetter: Senior analyst 

Frank Maile, defensive analyst

Derrick McMahen: Assistant special teams and assistant secondary

Grant Miller: Assistant tight ends 

B.J. Mullin: Assistant linebackers 

Tyler Rausa: Specialists and external relations coordinator

Kooper Richardson: Assistant offensive line

Demitri Washington: Assistant edge

Justin Udy: Offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks

