Ranking Boise State’s best additions of transfer portal era
College football was changed forever with the creation of the transfer portal in 2018.
While Boise State has struck out on a few highly-rated transfers like former USC quarterbacks Malachi Nelson and Jack Sears, the Broncos have brought in several impact players from the transfer portal.
Boise State Broncos on SI decided to rank the program’s top 10 portal additions of the transfer portal era.
Scroll down to view Boise State’s most impactful transfers since 2018.
1. Cade Beresford, offensive line
Beresford made 27 starts at right tackle for Boise State from 2022-23 after transferring in from Washington State. He was a second-team all-Mountain West selection in 2022 and received first-team honors the following year.
2. Cam Camper, wide receiver
Camper joined the Broncos in January 2024 from Indiana and made an immediate impact last season, leading Boise State in receptions (58) and receiving yards (903) with four touchdowns en route to all-MWC honorable mention. Camper, who began his college career at Trinity Valley Community College, is back in the transfer portal.
3. Caleb Biggers, cornerback
Biggers played three seasons at Bowling Green before transferring to Boise State in 2021. He started 26 games in 2021-22, notching 73 total tackles (5.5 for loss) with 10 pass breakups and an interception during his time with the Broncos. Biggers received all-MWC honorable mention in 2022.
4. Eric Sachse, kicker
Sachse starred in his lone season with the Broncos, converting 14 of 17 field goals while going 61 of 62 on PATs. Sachse transferred to Boise State from Trinity for the 2019 season.
5. Jeremiah Earby, cornerback
Earby, who transferred in from Cal last January, started all 14 games for the Broncos during the 2024 season, recording 28 total tackles, six pass breakups, and an interception. Earby has one year of eligibility remaining.
6. George Tarlas, edge rusher
Tarlas spent five years at Weber State before joining Boise State for the 2022 season. He only played in seven games due to injury but put up solid numbers with 31 total tackles (six for loss), four sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.
7. Will Farrar, offensive line
Farrar made 15 starts at center, left guard and right guard from 2021-22 at Boise State. He joined the Broncos in the summer of 2021 from Texas Tech.
8. Cyrus Habibi-Likio, running back
After spending four years at Oregon, Habibi-Likio transferred to Boise State for the 2021 season. He was an effective three-down back for the Broncos during his final college season, running for 374 yards and two touchdowns while catching 23 passes for 213 yards.
9. Tyler Keinath, offensive line
A summer of 2023 enrollee from Western Illinois, Keinath started eight games at left guard last season as an injury replacement for Ben Dooley. Keinath is returning to Boise State for his final year of eligibility.
10. Uzoma Osuji, offensive line
Osuji spent his final two college seasons at Boise State after transferring from Rice. He played in 19 games and made 10 starts from 2020-21.
Honorable mention: Cornerback Davon Banks (2024, Washington), Safety Khafari Buffalo (2019, The Citadel), Defensive lineman Jackson Cravens (2019, Utah), Wide receiver Chase Penry (2023, Colorado)