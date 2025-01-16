Boise State Broncos ON SI

Mountain West men’s basketball power rankings: Utah State, New Mexico hold top spots after losses

Boise State plays at New Mexico Friday night 

Bob Lundeberg

New Mexico Lobos guard Donovan Dent.
New Mexico Lobos guard Donovan Dent. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Winning on the road isn’t easy in the Mountain West Conference. 

On Tuesday, New Mexico (14-4, 6-1) suffered its first MWC men’s basketball loss of the season at San Jose State (9-10, 2-5). Latrell Davis’ late bucket lifted the Spartans to a 71-70 upset win.

Twenty-four hours later, UNLV (10-7, 4-2) knocked off No. 22 Utah State (16-2, 6-1) at Thomas & Mack Center, 65-62. 

The top six teams in the MWC are separated by just 1.5 games entering this weekend’s action, a slate highlighted by Boise State’s (13-5, 5-2) Friday night trip to The Pit. 

Here is the latest edition of our Mountain West power rankings. 

All times listed are Mountain Standard Time

1. Utah State

Last result: 65-62 loss at UNLV (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 16-2, 6-1

Analysis: After taking down Boise State in a thriller, Utah State suffered a run of sickness that limited practice time before the UNLV game. The Aggies have the rest of the week off to get healthy. 

Up next: Jan. 22 vs. Nevada, 7 p.m., FS1

2. New Mexico

Last result: 71-70 loss at San Jose State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 14-4, 6-1

Analysis: New Mexico’s thorough dismantling of San Diego State (62-48) was impressive enough to offset a road loss at San Jose State. The Lobos, who have dipped to No. 61 in the NET Rankings, can boost their NCAA Tournament resume Friday night.

Up next: Friday vs. Boise State, 9 p.m., FS1

3. San Diego State

Last result: 75-60 home victory over Colorado State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 11-4, 4-2

Analysis: The Aztecs bounced back from a poor showing at The Pit with a blowout of Colorado State. San Diego State should be favored in its next nine games before heading to Utah State on Feb. 22. 

Up next: Saturday vs. UNLV, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network

4. Boise State 

Last result: 96-55 home victory over Wyoming (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 13-5, 5-2

Analysis: After struggling all season from beyond the arc, Boise State is a combined 27 of 52 (51.9 percent) on 3-pointers during its last two games. If the Broncos stay hot from long range, few teams can keep up with their offensive firepower. 

Up next: Friday at New Mexico, 9 p.m., FS1

5. Colorado State

Last result: 75-60 loss at San Diego State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 10-7, 4-2

Analysis: The Rams remain at No. 5 following an 84-62 drubbing of UNLV last weekend. San Diego State’s defense was too much for Colorado State Tuesday night, forcing 20 Rams turnovers. 

Up next: Saturday at Wyoming, 2 p.m., Mountain West Network 

6. UNLV

Last result: 65-62 home victory over Utah State (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 10-7, 4-2

Analysis: UNLV scored the final seven points against Utah State to pick up its biggest win of the season. The Rebels have been a dominant home team (9-1 record) but are just 1-4 away from Thomas & Mack Center. 

Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network

7. Nevada

Last result: 68-62 home victory over Air Force (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 10-7, 2-4

Analysis: The metrics continue to like the Wolf Pack, which checks in at No. 69 in the NET Rankings. But Nevada didn’t look like a postseason team in recent victories over Fresno State (77-66 in overtime) and Air Force. 

Up next: Saturday vs. San Jose State, 4 p.m., Mountain West Network

8. San Jose State

Last result: 71-70 home victory over New Mexico (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 9

Season record: 9-10, 2-5

Analysis: San Jose State remains the most underrated team in the Mountain West with single-digit losses to Boise State, New Mexico, UNLV and Utah State. The Spartans will be a live dog Saturday in Reno. 

Up next: Saturday at Nevada, 4 p.m., Mountain West Network

9. Wyoming 

Last result: 96-55 loss at Boise State (Tuesday)

Season record: 3-14, 0-6

Analysis: Did Air Force figure something out in Tuesday’s close loss to Nevada? We will find out Friday. 

Up next: Friday at Fresno State, 8 p.m., Mountain West Network

10. Fresno State

Last result: 77-66 overtime home loss to Nevada (Jan. 11)

Previous ranking: 10

Season record: 4-13, 0-6

Analysis: Fresno State showed some fight last weekend by taking Nevada to overtime. The Bulldogs have a golden opportunity to pick up Mountain West victory No. 1 Friday night. 

Up next: Friday vs. Air Force, 8 p.m., Mountain West Network

11. Air Force

Last result: 68-62 loss at Nevada (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 11

Season record: 3-14, 0-6

Analysis: Did Air Force figure something out in Tuesday’s close loss to Nevada? We will find out Friday. 

Up next: Friday at Fresno State, 8 p.m., Mountain West Network

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

Home/Basketball