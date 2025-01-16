Mountain West men’s basketball power rankings: Utah State, New Mexico hold top spots after losses
Winning on the road isn’t easy in the Mountain West Conference.
On Tuesday, New Mexico (14-4, 6-1) suffered its first MWC men’s basketball loss of the season at San Jose State (9-10, 2-5). Latrell Davis’ late bucket lifted the Spartans to a 71-70 upset win.
Twenty-four hours later, UNLV (10-7, 4-2) knocked off No. 22 Utah State (16-2, 6-1) at Thomas & Mack Center, 65-62.
The top six teams in the MWC are separated by just 1.5 games entering this weekend’s action, a slate highlighted by Boise State’s (13-5, 5-2) Friday night trip to The Pit.
Here is the latest edition of our Mountain West power rankings.
All times listed are Mountain Standard Time
1. Utah State
Last result: 65-62 loss at UNLV (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 16-2, 6-1
Analysis: After taking down Boise State in a thriller, Utah State suffered a run of sickness that limited practice time before the UNLV game. The Aggies have the rest of the week off to get healthy.
Up next: Jan. 22 vs. Nevada, 7 p.m., FS1
2. New Mexico
Last result: 71-70 loss at San Jose State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 14-4, 6-1
Analysis: New Mexico’s thorough dismantling of San Diego State (62-48) was impressive enough to offset a road loss at San Jose State. The Lobos, who have dipped to No. 61 in the NET Rankings, can boost their NCAA Tournament resume Friday night.
Up next: Friday vs. Boise State, 9 p.m., FS1
3. San Diego State
Last result: 75-60 home victory over Colorado State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 2
Season record: 11-4, 4-2
Analysis: The Aztecs bounced back from a poor showing at The Pit with a blowout of Colorado State. San Diego State should be favored in its next nine games before heading to Utah State on Feb. 22.
Up next: Saturday vs. UNLV, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network
4. Boise State
Last result: 96-55 home victory over Wyoming (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 13-5, 5-2
Analysis: After struggling all season from beyond the arc, Boise State is a combined 27 of 52 (51.9 percent) on 3-pointers during its last two games. If the Broncos stay hot from long range, few teams can keep up with their offensive firepower.
Up next: Friday at New Mexico, 9 p.m., FS1
5. Colorado State
Last result: 75-60 loss at San Diego State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 10-7, 4-2
Analysis: The Rams remain at No. 5 following an 84-62 drubbing of UNLV last weekend. San Diego State’s defense was too much for Colorado State Tuesday night, forcing 20 Rams turnovers.
Up next: Saturday at Wyoming, 2 p.m., Mountain West Network
6. UNLV
Last result: 65-62 home victory over Utah State (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 10-7, 4-2
Analysis: UNLV scored the final seven points against Utah State to pick up its biggest win of the season. The Rebels have been a dominant home team (9-1 record) but are just 1-4 away from Thomas & Mack Center.
Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network
7. Nevada
Last result: 68-62 home victory over Air Force (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 10-7, 2-4
Analysis: The metrics continue to like the Wolf Pack, which checks in at No. 69 in the NET Rankings. But Nevada didn’t look like a postseason team in recent victories over Fresno State (77-66 in overtime) and Air Force.
Up next: Saturday vs. San Jose State, 4 p.m., Mountain West Network
8. San Jose State
Last result: 71-70 home victory over New Mexico (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 9
Season record: 9-10, 2-5
Analysis: San Jose State remains the most underrated team in the Mountain West with single-digit losses to Boise State, New Mexico, UNLV and Utah State. The Spartans will be a live dog Saturday in Reno.
Up next: Saturday at Nevada, 4 p.m., Mountain West Network
9. Wyoming
Last result: 96-55 loss at Boise State (Tuesday)
Season record: 3-14, 0-6
Up next: Friday at Fresno State, 8 p.m., Mountain West Network
10. Fresno State
Last result: 77-66 overtime home loss to Nevada (Jan. 11)
Previous ranking: 10
Season record: 4-13, 0-6
Analysis: Fresno State showed some fight last weekend by taking Nevada to overtime. The Bulldogs have a golden opportunity to pick up Mountain West victory No. 1 Friday night.
Up next: Friday vs. Air Force, 8 p.m., Mountain West Network
11. Air Force
Last result: 68-62 loss at Nevada (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 11
Season record: 3-14, 0-6
Analysis: Did Air Force figure something out in Tuesday’s close loss to Nevada? We will find out Friday.
Up next: Friday at Fresno State, 8 p.m., Mountain West Network