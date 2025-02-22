Point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. Nevada men’s basketball
The oddsmakers expect a close game Saturday afternoon between the Boise State and Nevada men’s basketball teams in Mountain West Conference play.
The Broncos (18-8, 10-5) are a short -112 favorite on the moneyline over Nevada (15-11, 7-8). The Wolf Pack is -108 on the moneyline.
For the point spread, the odds are juiced toward Nevada. Boise State is a 1.5-point favorite (+105) while taking Nevada at +1.5 comes at a -125 cost.
The over/under is set at 137.5 points.
Boise State enters Saturday’s 4 p.m. Mountain time road matchup with the Wolf Pack on the NCAA Tournament bubble. CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm and ESPN’s Joe Lundardi both have Boise State just outside of their projected NCAA Tournament fields of 68.
The Broncos played their way back on the bubble Wednesday with an 86-78 home victory over MWC-leading New Mexico (22-5, 14-2).
Freshman Pearson Carmichael received his first college start against the Lobos and netted a career-high 21 points while making 4 of 8 attempts from 3-point range. Carmichael became the first Broncos freshman to score 20 or more points in a game since Tyson Degenhart, who did it twice during the 2021-22 season.
“He’s just been steadily getting better and more confident,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said of Carmichael, a graduate of Summit High School in Bend, Oregon. “It’s like ‘All right, time to be a dude.’ We brought him here to be a dude. We’ve brought a lot of good freshmen into this program, and at some point — it was never the same point — but at some point they were handed the keys to the car, and they were ready for it. And he certainly looked that way (against New Mexico).”
Boise State improved to 12-1 at ExtraMile Arena with the victory over New Mexico, but the Broncos enter Saturday with a 3-5 road record.
Nevada, which suffered a 66-56 loss to the Broncos in January, is 10-4 at Lawlor Events Center this season.
Records against the spread: Boise State 13-12, Nevada 13-13
Game time: 4 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Feb. 22
Location: Lawlor Events Center | Reno, Nevada
TV channel: FS1
