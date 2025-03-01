Where to watch, stream Boise State vs. Fresno State men’s basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions
With three games remaining in the Mountain West Conference regular season, the Boise State men’s basketball team cannot afford a slip-up.
The Broncos (20-8, 12-5), who are firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble, have a pair of road games over the next four days against the two worst teams in the MWC: Fresno State (5-23, 1-16) and Air Force (4-24, 1-16).
Boise State has won three consecutive games — and seven of its last eight — entering Saturday’s 5 p.m. Mountain time matchup with the Bulldogs. Fresno State, meanwhile, is looking to snap a 10-game losing streak amid a sports gambling investigation.
Junior forward Mykell Robinson was removed from the Bulldogs’ roster in January following a loss to Nevada. Last week, starting guards Zaon Collins and Jalen Weaver received indefinite suspensions ahead of a matchup with Air Force.
Weaver, who was officially dismissed from the team Thursday, told ESPN that he placed an over prop bet on his points total in a game against New Mexico. Weaver said he didn’t bet against himself or the Bulldogs.
ESPN’s David Purdum reported that Robinson was booted from the team for placing prop bets on the under for his points and rebounds.
Collins, whose status moving forward is unknown, reportedly bet on professional sports.
Back in December, leading scorer Amar Augillard and the Bulldogs “mutually agreed to part ways,” first-year head coach Vance Walberg said. Augillard is not involved in the gambling investigation.
Of Fresno State’s top five scorers, only Alex Crawford will play against Boise State. The Bulldogs had just seven available players for last Saturday’s 72-69 overtime loss at Air Force.
Conversely, Boise State is playing its best basketball of the season with recent home victories over MWC leaders New Mexico (22-6, 14-3) and Utah State (24-5, 14-4).
Tyson Degenhart, the reigning MWC Player of the Week, had 13 points and nine rebounds in the Broncos’ 82-60 February home win over Fresno State.
Here are details on where to watch, stream and follow Boise State’s MWC matchup with Fresno State.
Boise State vs. Fresno State TV channel, live stream, betting odds, predictions
Who: Boise State travels to spiraling Fresno State in MWC play
When: 5 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, March 1
Where: Save Mart Center | Fresno, California
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Fresno State live on Mountain West Network
TV channel: Mountain West Network
Betting odds: Boise State -17.5
ESPN BPI prediction: Boise State has a 92.2 percent chance to win
Our prediction: Boise State 92, Fresno State 60
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.