4 freshmen Boise State will lean on after 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft wrapped up over the weekend, and several Boise State alumni will have the opportunity to make a roster this summer.

Offensive lineman Kage Casey was drafted in the fourth round (No. 111 overall) by the Denver Broncos. Hours after the conclusion of the draft, tight end Matt Lauter (Las Vegas Raiders) and safety Zion Washington (Cleveland Browns) agreed to free agent contracts.

Six other former Boise State players have received rookie minicamp invitations:

• Cornerback Jeremiah Earby (Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders)

• Defensive lineman Braxton Fely (Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers)

• Defensive lineman Herbert Gums (Seattle Seahawks)

• Defensive back A’Marion McCoy (Philadelphia Eagles)

• Offensive lineman Mason Randolph (Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints)

• Defensive lineman Malakai Williams (Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints)

With several impact players to replace on both sides of the ball, here are four freshmen Boise State could lean on during the 2026 season.

Terrious Favors, wide receiver

The Broncos lost their top four pass-catchers from last season, and Favors could be a plug-and-play weapon for returning quarterback Maddux Madsen.

The 5-foot-9, 163-pound Favors, a composite four-star prospect, was Boise State’s highest-rated class of 2026 recruit. 247Sports rated Favors as the No. 18 athlete nationally and the No. 35 overall prospect in Georgia.

Favors is an electric athlete who saw plenty of action during Boise State’s spring game.

Cam Jamerson, defensive back

The 6-foot, 188-pound Jamerson transferred to Boise State in January after redshirting at TCU as a true freshman.

Jamerson was rated a three-star prep prospect coming out of Texas’ Shadow Creek High School. In the 247Sports class of 2026 transfer portal rankings, Jamerson was rated a three-star prospect and the No. 115 overall cornerback in the portal.

Jamerson showcased his coverage skills during the spring game and could be an impact player in a Boise State secondary that lost four starters from a year ago.

Rasean Jones, wide receiver

The 6-foot-2, 199-pound Jones was the breakout star of spring practice. He had a solid spring game with three receptions for 36 yards, including an acrobatic 18-yard touchdown reception.

Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 3 recruit in Idaho for the class of 2026, Jones played multiple positions for Rocky Mountain High School but will be an outside receiver for the Broncos. He has a chance to start as a true freshman.

Jacob Tracy, offensive line

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Tracy drew regular praise from the coaching staff while redshirting last season.

Tracy signed with the Broncos as a three-star prospect from Washington’s Yelm High School. He will likely be a rotation lineman this season with the chance to start as a sophomore.