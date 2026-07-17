12 players who will define Boise State’s first Pac-12 season: No. 7, Boen Phelps

Boise State Broncos On SI’s series on the 12 players who will define the Broncos’ first season in the reborn Pac-12 has reached the halfway mark.

Running back Sire Gaines, defensive lineman Max Stege, offensive lineman Roger Carreon, defensive back Derek Ganter Jr. and wide receiver Rasean Jones have already been highlighted in the series. We will now move on to one of the best stories on Boise State’s roster: junior linebacker Boen Phelps.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Phelps attended Eastern Washington’s Freeman High School and walked on to the Boise State program in 2023. Phelps cut his teeth on special teams before emerging as one of the Broncos’ best defensive players last year.

Recapping Phelps’ 2025 season

A former walk-on safety, Phelps switched to linebacker and earned a scholarship in the lead-up to the 2025 season. The move was a resounding success for Phelps and the Broncos.

Phelps began the year as a second-string linebacker but won the starting job during the early stages of Mountain West Play. He wound up starting nine games at linebacker and logged 66 total tackles while playing a team-high 233 snaps on special teams.

Phelps was voted MWC Defensive Player of the Week after recording six total tackles and a pick-six in a blowout September victory over Appalachian State.

Why Boise State is counting on Phelps in 2026

The Broncos need Phelps to hold down the middle of a defense that will not include linebacker Marco Notarainni. Notarainni, a two-time all-MWC selection, wrapped up his Boise State career with 192 total tackles (18 for loss), nine sacks, six pass breakups and three fumble recoveries.

Phelps is smaller than Notarainni and must improve as a run defender in 2026. Phelps’ athleticism gives him the ability to be a sideline-to-sideline linebacker and excel in pass coverage.

Phelps’ 2026 outlook

Before spring practice, the coaching staff allowed Phelps to change his jersey number from 41 to 1, a number that many Boise State greats have worn over the years.

The number change indicates how much faith head coach Spencer Danielson and staff have in Phelps.

“I think Boen could be one of the better linebackers that we’ve had here,” Danielson said during spring practice.

See our full list of 12 players who will define Boise State’s first Pac-12 season:

• No. 12 - Running back Sire Gaines, sophomore

• No. 11 - Defensive lineman Max Stege, senior

• No. 10 - Offensive lineman Roger Carreon, senior

• No. 9 - Defensive back Derek Ganter Jr., junior

• No. 8 - Wide receiver Rasean Jones, freshman

• No. 7 - Linebacker Boen Phelps, junior