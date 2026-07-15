12 players who will define Boise State’s first Pac-12 season: No. 9, Derek Ganter Jr.

Last week, Boise State Broncos On SI began a series examining the 12 players who will define the Broncos’ first season in the reborn Pac-12.

The series kicked off with breakdowns of running back Sire Gaines, defensive lineman Max Stege and offensive lineman Roger Carreon. We will now move on to junior defensive back Derek Ganter Jr., a likely starter at safety.

Ganter Jr. spent his first two college seasons at Eastern Washington and was named an FCS Freshman All-American in 2024. Now in his second season with the Broncos, Ganter Jr. is ticketed for a starring role in 2026.

Recapping Ganter Jr.’s 2025 season

Ganter Jr. arrived on Boise State’s campus last offseason as a prized transfer portal addition, but the talented playmaker was stuck behind returning safeties Ty Benefield and Zion Washington on the depth chart. Washington exhausted his eligibility while Benefield transferred to LSU, creating a pathway to extended playing time for Ganter Jr. in 2026.

Despite the limited opportunities, Ganter Jr. still appeared in all 14 games with two starts and amassed 27 total tackles last year. He made six tackles in his first career start at Nevada and tallied seven the following week against Fresno State.

Why Boise State is counting on Ganter Jr. in 2026

The Broncos must replace four starters in the secondary, including Benefield and Washington at safety. The retooled secondary also has a new coach in Terrence Brown, who spent the previous four seasons at California.

The 6-foot, 212-pound Ganter Jr. entered spring practice as one of the most experienced players in Boise State’s defensive back room. He ranked among the defense’s top spring practice performers and demonstrated a willingness to tackle and play with physicality.

The new Pac-12 will feature multiple elite passing attacks, placing a greater emphasis on secondary play. The Broncos need Ganter Jr. to emerge as a leader in the back end and be a difference-maker as a run-stopper and in coverage.

Ganter Jr.’s 2026 outlook

Ganter Jr. and returning cornerback/nickelback Jaden Mickey are the most experienced players in Boise State’s secondary.

If the Broncos are going to contend for a Pac-12 championship in Year 1 of the new conference, the retooled secondary needs to emerge as a team strength. And if it does, Ganter Jr. will likely be a major reason why.

See our full list of 12 players who will define Boise State’s first Pac-12 season:

• No. 12 - Running back Sire Gaines, sophomore

• No. 11 - Defensive lineman Max Stege, senior

• No. 10 - Offensive lineman Roger Carreon, senior

• No. 9 - Defensive back Derek Ganter Jr., junior