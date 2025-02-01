2025 NFL mock drafts: Will new Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer covet Ashton Jeanty?
The Dallas Cowboys hired a new head coach last week in Brian Schottenheimer, who was previously the team’s offensive coordinator.
The Cowboys ranked near the bottom of the NFL in 2024 in rushing yards per game (100.3) and yards per attempt (4.0).
For months, star Boise State tailback Ashton Jeanty has been linked to the Cowboys as an instant fix for their meager rushing attack. Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season.
Executive vice president Stephen Jones knows that the Cowboys must improve their running game in 2025.
“We want to be able to run the ball,” Jones said. “Everybody says that we want to run the ball and we want to stop the run, and certainly that's what we want to do. That’s what great championship football teams do, and I know coach Schottenheimer wants to do that.”
Will the Cowboys use their first-round pick on Jeanty?
Many draft experts believe it’s a possibility.
Here is a collection of opinions from draft analysts on where Jeanty will land in the 2025 NFL Draft.
1. Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: No. 12 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “After watching the ground game flounder without an elite running back in the backfield, Jerry Jones adds a bona fide star in Jeanty to spark an offensive resurgence.”
2. Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo: No. 12 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “Something flashy for America’s Team. Jeanty isn’t necessarily the most important player the Cowboys need coming into the draft, but he would be a great fit for their offense and most importantly, sell jerseys.”
3. Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: No. 10 to Chicago Bears
Rationale: “How about a scenario in which the Cowboys don’t draft Ashton Jeanty … and Ben Johnson and the Bears land the premier running back in this class?”
4. Blake Brockermeyer, CBS Sports: No. 12 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “Dallas has significant needs, but its current running back rotation is an embarrassment. Ashton Jeanty is the solution — a dynamic playmaker who can gain tough yards between the tackles and has the speed to break long runs. Jeanty’s elite contact balance and production in 2024 make him an immediate-impact player, much like recent top picks in Atlanta and Detroit.”
5. Ayrton Ostly, USA Today: No. 20 to Denver Broncos
Rationale: “Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime all started at least one game at running back for the Broncos in 2024. They can settle the position by taking the Heisman Trophy runner-up, something I expected to happen in my most recent mock draft. Jeanty is a generational talent thanks to his contact balance, burst, patience and a compact frame that doesn’t wear down over a game. He’s already comfortable in the colors and would excel in the Broncos' scheme.”