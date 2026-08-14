3 Boise State players who could have a major impact on the 2026 season

Back in July, Boise State Broncos On SI produced a series highlighting the 12 players who will define the program’s first season in the rebuilt Pac-12.

The series featured 12 of the program’s best and most experienced players, including quarterback Maddux Madsen, running back Dylan Riley and edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan.

The Broncos have several other less-heralded players who could also make or break the 2026 season.

Here are three players who are potential all-Pac-12 performers this season as Boise State aims to win a fourth straight conference title and get back to the College Football Playoff.

Wide receiver Darren Morris

Wide receiver play was a major weakness for the Broncos last season. Boise State receivers dropped 29 passes in 2025 with a drop rate of 15.6 percent; Both figures led the Mountain West.

The Broncos’ top three receivers from last year and receiving tight end Matt Lauter have all moved on, and several newcomers appear to be substantial upgrades.

One of the new arrivals is Darren Morris, a fifth-year senior transfer from Southern University. Morris has 77 career receptions for 1,256 yards and nine touchdowns at the Division I level and has been a consistent performer in fall camp.

Morris may not be in the starting lineup on opening day at Oregon, but the transfer will make multiple game-changing catches this season.

Linebacker Jake Ripp

Ripp, another fifth-year senior, is one of the most experienced players on Boise State’s roster with 41 appearances over the last three seasons. Ripp started six games last year and recorded 43 total tackles, but was usurped by Boen Phelps on the depth chart.

Checking in at 6-foot-3 and 242 pounds, Ripp has ideal size for the linebacker position and a balanced set of skills. If he can put it all together this fall, Ripp could be a game-changer for Boise State’s linebacker unit.

Safety Travis Anderson

A relatively unheralded three-star recruit coming out of Southern California’s Mission Viejo High School, Anderson has already appeared in 18 career games entering his sophomore season. He was an important reserve last season who saw action in every game and finished with six total tackles.

Boise State lost both starting safeties off last year’s team in Ty Benefield (transferred to LSU) and Zion Washington (out of eligibility). Anderson was solid during spring practice playing alongside Derek Ganter Jr. and is likely ticketed for a starting role in 2026.

Despite his 5-foot-11, 192-pound frame, Anderson plays with physicality and is one of the better tacklers on the team. A breakout season could be in the cards for Anderson.