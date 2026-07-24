12 players who will define Boise State’s first Pac-12 season: No. 2, Jayden Virgin-Morgan

Two players remain in a Boise State Broncos On SI series highlighting the 12 Broncos who will define the program’s first season in the reborn Pac-12.

Running back Sire Gaines, defensive lineman Max Stege, offensive lineman Roger Carreon, defensive back Derek Ganter Jr., wide receiver Rasean Jones, linebacker Boen Phelps, tight end Matt Wagner, offensive lineman Tyler Ethridge, running back Dylan Riley and defensive back Jaden Mickey have already been covered.

To put a bow on the defensive side of the ball, the No. 2 player on the list is senior edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan.

A former four-star recruit, the 6-foot-3, 260-pound Virgin-Morgan enters his final college season with 120 total tackles (31 for loss), 16 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three pass breakups.

Recapping Virgin-Morgan’s 2025 season

Coming off a 10-sack 2024 season playing opposite of Ahmed Hassanein, Virgin-Morgan dipped to six sacks last year. His total quarterback pressures also fell slightly from 43 to 36.

Despite the counting stat numbers, Virgin-Morgan actually graded out higher in most Pro Football Focus categories in 2025. Virgin-Morgan faced more double-teams last year and was a better all-around defensive player.

Virgin-Morgan was a second-team all-Mountain West selection as a junior after earning first-team honors in 2024.

Why Boise State is counting on Virgin-Morgan in 2026

As a senior leader with 45 career appearances and 34 starts, Virgin-Morgan is one of the most experienced defensive players in the new Pac-12.

The Broncos’ pass rush led FBS in total sacks during the 2024 season with 55. The total dropped to 27 last year.

Boise State needs to get its pass rush cranked back up in 2026, and Virgin-Morgan is the top weapon at defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s disposal.

Virgin-Morgan’s 2026 outlook

An Athlon Sports preseason All-America selection, Virgin-Morgan is one of the most decorated returning defensive players in the Pac-12.

Expect the edge rusher to have a double-digit sack season and be in contention for Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors.

See our full list of 12 players who will define Boise State’s first Pac-12 season:

• No. 12 - Running back Sire Gaines, sophomore

• No. 11 - Defensive lineman Max Stege, senior

• No. 10 - Offensive lineman Roger Carreon, senior

• No. 9 - Defensive back Derek Ganter Jr., junior

• No. 8 - Wide receiver Rasean Jones, freshman

• No. 7 - Linebacker Boen Phelps, junior

• No. 6 - Tight end Matt Wagner, junior

• No. 5 - Offensive lineman Tyler Ethridge, senior

• No. 4 - Running back Dylan Riley, junior

• No. 3 - Defensive back Jaden Mickey, senior

• No. 2 - Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, senior