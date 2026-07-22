12 players who will define Boise State’s first Pac-12 season: No. 4, Dylan Riley

Boise State Broncos On SI continues to highlight the 12 players who will define the Broncos’ first season in the rebuilt Pac-12.

We have already covered running back Sire Gaines, defensive lineman Max Stege, offensive lineman Roger Carreon, defensive back Derek Ganter Jr., wide receiver Rasean Jones, linebacker Boen Phelps, tight end Matt Wagner and offensive lineman Tyler Ethridge.

The No. 4 player on the list is a bona fide Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year candidate: Junior running back Dylan Riley.

Recapping Riley’s 2025 season

Twelve months ago, Riley was widely viewed as the No. 4 option in Boise State’s running back room behind Gaines, Malik Sherrod and Breezy Dubar. Nagging injuries kept Dubar off the field, but Gaines, Riley and Sherrod all received substantial playing time in 2025.

Riley wound up having the best season of the bunch, running for 1,125 yards and 10 touchdowns on 195 carries. He also caught 15 passes for 149 yards and two more scores.

Riley topped the 100-yard rushing mark in five games as a sophomore and was a second-team all-Mountain West selection. He also earned a pair of MWC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Why Boise State is counting on Riley in 2026

As previously covered, Riley and Gaines form a perfect thunder and lightning twosome in the backfield.

Riley, one of the fastest players on Boise State’s roster, ranked second in the MWC last season with 13 carries of 15 or more yards. The 6-foot, 217-pound Gaines is a power back who forced 46 missed tackles last season, the third-best mark in the MWC.

Along with his big-play abilities, Riley is also a standout in pass protection. Riley received a Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade of 70.4 as a sophomore.

Riley’s 2026 outlook

Much like last year, Riley and Gaines will likely receive an even share of touches in Boise State’s run-heavy offense.

With Sherrod out of the picture, Riley could also function as Boise State’s primary third-down back in 2026.

Expect Riley and Gaines to both exceed the 1,000-yard mark on the ground this season.

See our full list of 12 players who will define Boise State’s first Pac-12 season:

• No. 12 - Running back Sire Gaines, sophomore

• No. 11 - Defensive lineman Max Stege, senior

• No. 10 - Offensive lineman Roger Carreon, senior

• No. 9 - Defensive back Derek Ganter Jr., junior

• No. 8 - Wide receiver Rasean Jones, freshman

• No. 7 - Linebacker Boen Phelps, junior

• No. 6 - Tight end Matt Wagner, junior

• No. 5 - Offensive lineman Tyler Ethridge, senior

• No. 4 - Running back Dylan Riley, junior