3 things we’ve learned about Boise State’s 2026 defense in fall camp

Boise State’s 2026 fall camp continues ahead of the team’s Week 1 showdown with No. 2 Oregon at Autzen Stadium.

The Broncos held their first scrimmage of fall camp last weekend, and head coach Spencer Danielson shouted out several standout individual and position group performances on offense and defense.

We previously covered three things we’ve learned about the Boise State offense after two-plus weeks of fall camp. Now we will move on to the defensive side of the ball and take a look at three more things we’ve learned.

Broncos have tremendous depth at defensive back, edge rusher

Boise State will have four new starters in the secondary, but the unit could be even stronger this year due to player development and a few transfer portal hits.

Returnees Jaden Mickey and Sherrod Smith and Kennesaw State transfer JeRico Washington Jr. are all potential all-Pac-12 performers at cornerback. Derek Ganter Jr. and Travis Anderson are ready to start at safety after playing reserve roles last season. South Dakota transfer Roman Tillmon looks like a potential star at nickelback.

The edge rush unit is also stacked with returning starters Jayden Virgin-Morgan and Max Stege and rising young players like Roman Caywood, Bol Bol and Jaden Williams.

If the Broncos can get after opposing quarterbacks and defend the pass, they should rank among the Pac-12’s top defenses this season.

Boen Phelps is ready to be the guy

Phelps came out of nowhere last season to earn a starting spot at linebacker. He appeared in all 14 games with nine stats and made 66 total tackles (four for loss).

During the offseason, Phelps requested to switch his jersey number from 41 to 1, a number that many Broncos standouts have worn over the years. Phelps had a tremendous spring in the new jersey and has been Boise State’s best all-around defender during fall camp.

At 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, Phelps has sideline-to-sideline speed and excellent instincts in pass coverage. He will be the quarterback of Boise State’s defense as a junior.

Interior line play looks more promising

Depth remains a question mark for Boise State’s interior defensive line, but the names at the top of the depth chart have all performed well in practice.

David Latu will be a force this season while Central Washington transfer Mikaio Edward continues to impress. Michael Madrie and Lopez Sanusi are both experienced returnees who could make the leap this year.

If those four stay healthy, the Broncos should be in good shape up front against most opponents.