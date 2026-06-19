Former walk-on leads the way in Boise State’s linebacker room

Boise State Broncos On SI is giving out grades to each position group on offense, defense and special teams.

Grades have already been awarded to the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive line and defensive line.

We will now move on to a linebacker room that features one of the best underdog stories on Boise State’s roster.

Linebackers

Marco Notarainni was a defensive anchor for the Broncos over the previous three seasons, recording 192 total tackles (18 for loss), nine sacks and six pass breakups. He was voted first-team all-Mountain West in 2024 as Boise State reached the College Football Playoff.

Notarainni is now hoping to make an NFL roster, but the Broncos are in good shape at linebacker with the return of starter Boen Phelps and experienced backups Syncere Brackett-Lambey and Jake Ripp.

Phelps was a small-school prep star for Eastern Washington’s Fremont High School who walked on to Boise State in 2023. He earned his stripes on special teams and as a reserve safety before seizing a starting role at linebacker last year.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Phelps started nine games at linebacker as a sophomore and finished the year with 66 total tackles and a team-best 233 snaps on special teams. He is poised to be the leader of the defense in 2026.

“I think I’ve just been maturing as a football player in general,” Phelps told local media during spring practice. “Being a leader, it’s been huge to grow and the game has slowed down a bunch for me. So the maturity, I think, is huge.”

“I’m just totally trying to be a leader. That’s been a big goal for me, just lead the guys in that room and help anybody out that needs it. Just be a good energy piece for that room.”

Before spring practice, Phelps changed his number from 41 to 1.

“I joked with him, ‘If I give you jersey number one, you’re going to have to promise me you’re not going to be soft,’” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said. “‘Because if you’re soft, you’re going right back into 41 and it’s going to be real stinking quick, too.’

“He’s playing at a high level, playing fast and physical.”

Senior Jake Ripp started six games last year and tallied 43 total tackles. Ripp has appeared in 41 games during his Boise State career.

Brackett-Lambey made 11 appearances as a true freshman in 2025 and has a ton of upside.

Junior Logan Brantley, a transfer from Kansas, could also fit into the linebacker rotation.

Final unit grade: B+

Closing analysis: The linebacker room is one of the most experienced groups on Boise State’s roster. Expect big things from Phelps and company in 2026.