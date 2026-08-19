Three things we’ve learned about Boise State’s 2026 offense in fall camp

Boise State is in the dog days of fall camp ahead of the team’s Week 1 matchup with No. 2 Oregon at Autzen Stadium.

The Broncos held their first fall camp scrimmage over the weekend, and head coach Spencer Danielson noticed several standout individual and position group performances on both sides of the ball.

Here are three things we’ve learned about the Boise State offense after two weeks of fall camp.

Explosive plays are coming

Danielson’s two favorite stats to monitor are turnover margin and explosive play rate. The team that wins those two battles usually prevails on the field.

The Broncos’ explosive play rate varied greatly game to game last season, but the offense appears to be more consistently explosive in 2026.

Fifth-year senior quarterback Maddux Madsen is in the best shape of his life and proved to be a capable downfield thrower during his sophomore season. The rebuilt wide receiver group has plenty of deep threats, including transfers Akeem Wright and Darren Morris, true freshman Rasean Jones and speedy returnees Cam Bates and Quinton Brown.

As we’ll cover in more depth below, the running back room should also generate plenty of explosive plays throughout the season.

Running back stable is stocked

Boise State’s running back unit looked excellent on paper entering fall camp, and the group has more than lived up to the lofty expectations.

Dylan Riley (1,274 total yards, 12 total touchdowns last season) and Sire Gaines (883 total yards, nine TDs) both expect to top the 1,000-yard rushing mark in 2026. Gaines is a classic power back weighing in at 220 pounds while Riley ranks among the fastest players in the program.

Transfers Juelz Goff (Pittsburgh) and Harry Stewart III (Kansas) are also ready to contribute. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound Goff could be the team’s primary third-down back.

The Broncos’ passing offense should take a step forward this season, but the running game will remain the focal point of the offense in 2026.

Offensive line play still a question

Boise State does feel great about two spots along the offensive line. Colorado State-Pueblo transfer Tyler Ethridge looks like a star at left tackle and Roger Carreon could be the best right guard in the new Pac-12 if he stays healthy.

Outside of those two, the Broncos’ offensive line has several questions to answer against Oregon’s ferocious front.

Redshirt freshman Jacob Tracy is pushing returning fifth-year senior Daylon Metoyer for the starting right tackle job. Jason Steele, Carson Rasmussen, Stewart Taufa and Zander Esty are all vying for playing time on the interior.

The offensive line could emerge as a strength by Pac-12 play, but the group feels like a potential weak link against the Ducks.