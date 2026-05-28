8 Boise State newcomers who could start immediately

Boise State signed more than 40 new players from the transfer portal and high school ranks in the lead-up to spring practice.

Several of the newcomers made an immediate impression on the coaching staff during the spring and will be fighting for playing time throughout fall camp.

Here are eight newcomers who could start immediately for Boise State as the program transitions from the Mountain West to the Pac-12.

Mikaio Edward, junior, defensive line

The 6-foot-1, 285-pound Edward was productive in two seasons as a starter for Division II Central Washington, including seven sacks last year. Edward, an unrated transfer portal prospect by 247Sports, will be in the defensive tackle rotation as a junior.

Tyler Ethridge, senior, offensive line

The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Ethridge is considered the strong frontrunner to take over for Kage Casey as Boise State’s starting left tackle. Ethridge, 247Sports’ No. 178 offensive tackle portal prospect, made 29 career starts at left tackle for Division II Colorado State-Pueblo.

Kyle Hall, junior, defensive back

Boise State has four starting spots to fill in the secondary, and Hall is in the mix for playing time at safety. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Hall was the nation’s No. 60 junior college prospect for the class of 2026.

Rasean Jones, freshman, wide receiver

The 6-foot-2, 199-pound Jones was arguably the biggest star of Boise State’s spring practice. A local product from Class 6A power Rocky Mountain High School, Jones was rated the No. 3 prospect in Idaho and the No. 110 wide receiver recruit nationally.

Darren Morris, senior, wide receiver

The 6-foot-1, 183-pound Morris had 77 receptions for 1,256 yards and nine touchdowns during his four seasons at Southern University. Morris was rated the No. 295 transfer portal receiver.

Roman Tillmon, junior, defensive back

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Tillmon piled up 94 total tackles during his sophomore season at South Dakota and is expected to contend for playing time at safety or nickelback this year. 247Sports rated Tillmon as the No. 73 safety in the portal.

JeRico Washington Jr., junior, defensive back

Washington Jr. made 26 career starts at cornerback during his three seasons at Kennesaw State and was voted second-team all-Conference USA as a redshirt freshman. The veteran defender was rated the No. 248 portal cornerback.

Akeem Wright, senior, wide receiver

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Wright earned Golden Coast League Offensive MVP honors last year for De Anza College with 1,173 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. The explosive playmaker was rated the No. 225 overall JUCO product and the No. 32 JUCO receiver.