Boise State transfers who will play the biggest roles in 2026

Boise State leaned on the transfer portal during the offseason, adding 18 players who spent last year at the Division I, Division II or junior college level.

Several of the transfers made an immediate impression on the coaching staff during spring practice, which wrapped up late last month.

Here are five transfer portal additions who are set to play a massive role next season as the Broncos gear up to leave the Mountain West for the Pac-12 in July.

Mikaio Edward, junior, defensive line

The 6-foot-1, 285-pound Edward drew rave reviews from head coach Spencer Danielson during spring practice.

Edward appeared in 27 games over three seasons at Division II Central Washington and was a first-team all-Lone Star Conference selection as a sophomore. He recorded 41 total tackles (nine for loss) with seven sacks last season.

Edward, an unrated transfer portal prospect, should be an instant impact player at defensive tackle.

Tyler Ethridge, senior, offensive line

The Broncos have a massive hole to fill at left tackle with Kage Casey moving on to the NFL. Casey, a fourth-round selection by the Denver Broncos, was a two-time first-team all-MWC pick who made 41 starts at left tackle.

To replace Casey, Danielson and staff brought in an experienced left tackle from the Division II level: Tyler Ethridge of Colorado State-Pueblo.

The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Ethridge started 29 games for CSU-Pueblo and earned all-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honors as a sophomore and junior. He was rated the No. 176 overall offensive tackle in the transfer portal by 247Sports.

Ethridge is expected to start at left tackle in 2026.

Roman Tillmon, junior, defensive back

Tillmon spent his first three college seasons at FCS South Dakota and blossomed as a redshirt sophomore, notching 94 total tackles with six pass breakups.

A three-star transfer portal prospect, Tillmon was rated the No. 72 safety in the portal by 247Sports.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Tillmon could start at nickelback or be in the rotation at safety as a junior.

JeRico Washington Jr., junior, defensive back

Boise State lost both starting cornerbacks from last season in A’Marion McCoy and Jeremiah Earby, and Washington Jr. could be ticketed for a starting role with the Broncos.

The 5-foot-9, 176-pound Washington Jr. was a three-year player for Kennesaw State who made second-team all-Conference USA in 2024 and logged 14 starts last season. He was rated the No. 248 portal cornerback by 247Sports.

Expect to see Washington Jr. in the cornerback rotation this fall.

Akeem Wright, senior, wide receiver

Wright was productive in his two seasons at De Anza College, logging 53 catches for 964 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore and 59 catches for 1,173 yards and 12 TDs last year.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Wright was rated the No. 212 overall junior college player nationally and the No. 32 JUCO wide receiver in the 247Sports class of 2026 rankings.

Wright will likely compete for a starting spot during fall camp.